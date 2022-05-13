Style
The Top 30 #AMVCA Red Carpet Looks through the Years!
No doubt, there is never a shortage of high octane glamour each year on the AMVCA red carpet. Unlike other awards shows or movie premieres, Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is a major moment each year because the event celebrates creativity in Television and Film – which is one of Africa’s biggest industries.
Among a plethora of designer gowns and bespoke suits, we see on the red carpet each year a number of celebrities earn themselves a place in African fashion history and on our exclusive Best Dressed List. Some of the greatest hits — Toni Tones‘ cinderella-esque appearance, Rita Dominic‘s TUBO gown, Adesua Etomi Wellington as a flower princess in ATAFO — rank among the best styles to ever be seen on the AMVCA red carpet. With less than 24 hours to #AMVCA8, we look back on some of the most memorable looks from 2013 to date.
Which A-listers are we looking forward to seeing on the red carpet? What head-turning look will Toke Makinwa wear for her second AMVCA hosting gig? Will Toni Tones slay the red carpet with a floor-length dress like she did in 2018 or go for a show-stopping gown? Which of the male celebrities will own the show? – Yes, as you can tell, we are excited!
Keep scrolling to see AMVCA red carpet looks through the years.
2013
Rita Dominic in MOOFA
Mo Abudu
Tiwa Savage in Bridget Awosika
Lanre DaSilva Ajayi in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi
2014
Agbani Darego in MEENA
Beverly Naya in Wana Sambo
BEZ in ATAFO
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in ATAFO
2015
Genevieve Nnaji in Elvira Jude
Joselyn Dumas in PISTIS
2016
Osas Ighodaro in Toju Foyeh
Anna Ebiere in Tarik Ediz
Rita Dominic in Elvira Jude
Genevieve Nnaji in Tope FnR
2017
Adesua Etomi Wellington in ATAFO
Somkele Iyamah Idhalama in Andrea Iyamah
Toni Tones in Yemi Shoyemi
BOVI
Minnie Dlamini in Cinnel
Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin
2018
Rita Dominic in TUBO
Cynthia Nwadiora in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi
Lilian Afegbai in Nonnistics
Uru Eke in Africanna
2020
Nana Akua Addo in Gaurav Gupta
Toke Makinwa in Gert-Johan Coetzee
Sola Shobowale in Luminee
Eku Edewor in Weizdhurm Franklyn
Dénola Grey in Mazelle
Adesua Etomi Wellington in Tope FNR
The 8th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will hold on Saturday, 14th March.