The Top 30 #AMVCA Red Carpet Looks through the Years!

No doubt, there is never a shortage of high octane glamour each year on the AMVCA red carpet. Unlike other awards shows or movie premieres, Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is a major moment each year because the event celebrates creativity in Television and Film – which is one of Africa’s biggest industries.

Among a plethora of designer gowns and bespoke suits, we see on the red carpet each year a number of celebrities earn themselves a place in African fashion history and on our exclusive Best Dressed List. Some of the greatest hits — Toni Tones‘ cinderella-esque appearance, Rita Dominic‘s TUBO gown, Adesua Etomi Wellington as a flower princess in ATAFO — rank among the best styles to ever be seen on the AMVCA red carpet. With less than 24 hours to #AMVCA8, we look back on some of the most memorable looks from 2013 to date.

Which A-listers are we looking forward to seeing on the red carpet? What head-turning look will Toke Makinwa wear for her second AMVCA hosting gig? Will Toni Tones slay the red carpet with a floor-length dress like she did in 2018 or go for a show-stopping gown? Which of the male celebrities will own the show? – Yes, as you can tell, we are excited!

Keep scrolling to see AMVCA red carpet looks through the years.

2013

Rita Dominic in MOOFA

Mo Abudu

Tiwa Savage in Bridget Awosika

Lanre DaSilva Ajayi in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

2014

Agbani Darego in MEENA

Beverly Naya in Wana Sambo

BEZ in ATAFO

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in ATAFO

2015

Genevieve Nnaji in Elvira Jude

Joselyn Dumas in PISTIS

2016

Osas Ighodaro in Toju Foyeh

Anna Ebiere in Tarik Ediz

Rita Dominic in Elvira Jude

Genevieve Nnaji in Tope FnR

2017

Adesua Etomi Wellington in ATAFO

Somkele Iyamah Idhalama in Andrea Iyamah

Toni Tones in Yemi Shoyemi

BOVI

Minnie Dlamini in Cinnel

Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin

2018

Rita Dominic in TUBO

Cynthia Nwadiora in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

Lilian Afegbai in Nonnistics

Uru Eke in Africanna

2020

Nana Akua Addo in Gaurav Gupta

Toke Makinwa in Gert-Johan Coetzee

Sola Shobowale in Luminee

Eku Edewor in Weizdhurm Franklyn

Dénola Grey in Mazelle

Adesua Etomi Wellington in Tope FNR

The 8th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will hold on Saturday, 14th March.

Keep up with our exclusive coverage on www.bellanaijastyle.com and follow @bellanaijastyle for all the style updates from the event.