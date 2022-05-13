Connect with us

There’s An All-White Theme This Week On BellaStylista: Issue 191

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmanuelle Koffi (@emmanuellek_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AG Baby (@adekunlegold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

That wraps it up for Issue 191!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue, tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

