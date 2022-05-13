Connect with us

Promotions Style

Pepsi took the AMVCA Runway Show a Notch higher with these Pepsi-inspired Collection | See Photos

Promotions

Here is how KieKie is Scaling Her Fashion Business using Prospa Banking App

Promotions Style

Nigerian Idol Season 7 saw Banging Suits Moments on Screen | Here are some Photos

Promotions Style

Check out these Top Ten Fashion Moments from Nigerian Idol Season 7

Promotions

Xiaomi launches the Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi 10A in the Nigerian Market | Check Out the Specs

Events Promotions

2022 World Hand Hygiene Day: Dettol Leads The Change by Donating to Federal Medical Centre, Abuja

Promotions

Paired with Moet: The New Moët & Chandon Series inspires the Art of Pairing Champagne with Food

Promotions

Cold Stone Creamery is about to make the Month of May even more Memorable with Amazing Sweet Deals

Events Promotions

Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila hosted the the Cinco de Mayo Party and it was LIT! - Get the Scoop

Promotions

Tetra Pak  is set to Educate you this Season with a Special Campaign tagged 'Dairy Diaries' with Adeola Adeleye

Promotions

Pepsi took the AMVCA Runway Show a Notch higher with these Pepsi-inspired Collection | See Photos

Published

7 hours ago

 on

As part of its contribution to driving pop culture in Nigeria, Pepsi Naija in partnership with Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) showcased Pepsi-inspired collection at the first-ever AMVCA Runway show.

Ten super talented young fashion designers who participated in the show each designed a Pepsi-inspired collection. Their designs incorporated the brand colors, logo, and other elements that represent the brand – authenticity, passion, and youth.

The keenly contested show saw Sophie Nwabunike and Obinna Omeruo emerge winners, each taking home, N1 million cash prize to the delight of fashion designers, influencers, content creators in attendance, and Nigeria’s ace designer, Mai Atafo, who was the host of the event.

In addition to the spectacular display of fashion, Pepsi Naija in its usual style brought Confam Gbedu to the event with a thrilling performance by R&B group, Styl Plus who got the crowd singing along to their classic hits.

Some of the attendees at the event were BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu; Nigerian Fashion guru, Denola Grey; popular model and TV presenter, Idia Aisien and on-air personality, Stephanie, Noble Igwe, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi, and Adebayo Oke-Lawal.

AMVCA Runway Show was sponsored by Pepsi Naija to celebrate and promote ingenuity among African fashion creatives. Pepsi Naija is renowned for its age-long affiliation with Nigerian music and growing pop culture. Going by the colourful delivery of the Runway Show, the initiative is surely one that will further endear the brand to entertain audiences across the country.  

The AMVCA Runway Show is part of activities leading up to the 8th AMVCA Night scheduled for Saturday, May 14. You can tune in live on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, from 4pm WAT.

Sponsored Content 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle May Edition Is…

Oderowho Elohor: The Thing About Retelling Single Stories

Kolawole Ajayi: Driving Safely During the Rainy Season

“Blood Sisters” Shows How A Single Act Can Change the Trajectory of One’s Life

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress
css.php