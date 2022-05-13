Here is how KieKie is Scaling Her Fashion Business using Prospa Banking App

It’s time to stop settling for the status quo. As a business owner, you are an innovator in your field—and you should be treated as such. But opening a business account, getting customers, and finding funding to scale your business can be difficult. That’s why we’re so excited about Prospa: a business banking app that gives entrepreneurs access to a business account in just five minutes, a free online store and loans of up to 1 million Naira to grow and succeed.

Actor, Content Creator and Fashion Designer, KieKie is one of many Nigerian entrepreneurs who was looking for a reliable way to grow her business when she found Prospa. With the help of Prospa, KieKie has been able to take her fashion enterprise, Accost Collection, to new heights.

Watch her Prospa Member Story here:

What if you could open a bank account for your business in 5 minutes?

That’s what KieKie did. Before she found out about Prospa, KieKie was struggling to open a business account for her company, Accost Collection – visiting the bank in person multiple times, filling out paperwork, and even waiting in long lines at the bank.

Prospa is changing the way business accounts are opened and run. In just 5 minutes of downloading the Prospa App, KieKie was able to sign up for a business account for Accost Collection.

“It took me 5 minutes to sign up for a business account, says KieKie. No paperwork, no bank queues.”

Prospa helped KieKie reach more customers

Helping women feel more confident about themselves is the key inspiration for KieKie’s fashion business and so, she needed her fashion pieces to reach more women all over Nigeria. Prospa helped her take her business online and reach more customers with a simple Webstore.

“My favorite feature on the Prospa app is the Webstore, that is my own online store where my customers can see what’s new, what’s trending and shop without hassle!”

To collect in-store payments faster, Prospa also gave KieKie access to a POS device.

On the Prospa app, KieKie also got access to other amazing features like virtual invoice, salary automation, sub-accounts and so much more, all in one app.

Access to funding is no longer a problem.

With Prospa, KieKie got access to loans of up to 1 million naira to scale her business.

“Now, cash flow issues are now a thing of the past because I can rely on Prospa loans to

grow and expand my business.”

The Outcome

It’s a win-win situation. KieKie is happy to have all the tools she needs to manage and grow her business and Prospa is glad to be of help to her in achieving her goal of helping women feel more confident.

Whether you’re just starting up, or you’ve already been in business for some time, it’s never too late to start improving your financial situation. Prospa aims to make it easier for Nigerian entrepreneurs to do just that. By making it quick and easy to get a business bank account and access the tools you need to grow, Prospa is working to bring the Nigerian entrepreneur community together in a way that hasn’t been possible until now. And that’s something we can all get excited about.

Click to Download Prospa

Follow Prospa on Socials:

Instagram: @getprospa

Twitter: @getprospa

YouTube: Prospa Bank

LinkedIn: Prospa (YC W21)

#TogetherWeProspa #MemberStories #Kiekie #Entrepreneur

Sponsored Content