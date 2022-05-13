Nigerian Idol Season 7 saw Banging Suits Moments on Screen | Here are some Photos

Connect with us

By Mofijesusewa Samuel

Published

10 hours ago

You will always find great music on Nigerian Idol. With a mix of brilliant contestants, talented back up singers or choir, and a dedicated band, nobody expects any less. Beyond the music, the show also serves some incredible fashion moments.

Season seven of the reality singing competition has been fantastic, with the super-talented contestants, superstar judges, and a world-class host.

The contestants have given us many buzz-worthy fashion moments this season, but we are turning the spotlight on the best power suit moments for this particular story. There’s been a lot, but we’ve narrowed our choices to the best 16.

See the looks below:

Let’s start with D’banj. Bangalee has thrown out all the rules and created his unique fashion niche. The man plays in his world, and that’s why he pairs power suits with furry mules and combat boots. We can’t lie; we love the unconventional vibe the judge is always giving!

Zadok has had almost as many power suit moments as outstanding performances. This contestant has quickly become a fan favourite, and it’s no surprise that he’s made it to the top four. Some of his best looks include the burgundy suit he wore when he took over the stage with Michael Bolton’s ‘Soul Provider’, his classic play on a black suit and the sequin suit he wore when he made it to the top four. Every time we see this young man, we just want to sing, ‘Zaddy, dey here so!’