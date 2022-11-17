Connect with us

Trust Us, Domina by Michelle's Latest Collection is One For the Books!

1 hour ago

Nigerian premium ready-to-wear fashion brand Domina by Michelle recently unveiled their latest collection tagged Earthly gifts 2023.

The brand’s latest offering marries classic designs, rich fabrics and African heritage, all inspired by the love of art. Vibrant colours, traditional printing techniques, and rich embellishments help create truly unique pieces, all handcrafted by African artisans.

See the collection below.

Credit

Brand: @dominabymichelle

 

 

 

 

