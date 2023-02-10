Mimmi Kasu’s “Style Her Famous” Collection Is Worth Your Attention

‘Style Her Famous’, a recently launched collection by Lagos-based womenswear brand – Mimmi Kasu, is here and ready to make a statement. With a fusion of bold colours, stylish cuts and painstaking detailing, this collection is sure to turn heads.

Style Her Famous is a stunning assemblage of sophisticated pieces that exude confidence and timeless elegance. This collection showcases a mix of classic and contemporary styles, featuring breathable fabrics and unique silhouettes. From excellently tailored suit pieces to structured dresses, each piece is designed to make a statement and can be easily styled for any occasion.

Mimmi, the Creative Director of the brand said:

Having delivered impeccable suit pieces to outstanding women from across the globe, Mimmi Kasu decided it was time to come forth with even more stylish pieces that would further buttress the power of the female gender, hence the collection.

Keep scrolling to view the entire lookbook.



Credits:

Designs: @mimmikasu

Photographer: @tosin.akinyemiju

Model: @sominwandu

Designer: @the.kachin

Styling Direction: @kelechukwwu