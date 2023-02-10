Connect with us

Style

Mimmi Kasu's "Style Her Famous" Collection Is Worth Your Attention

Style

Major Rich Aunty Vibes This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 223

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Tiffany Amber

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Syari Bespoke

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Kadiju

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Olooh

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Lisa Folawiyo

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Lanre Da Silva

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Huddaya

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | El-Attire

Style

Mimmi Kasu’s “Style Her Famous” Collection Is Worth Your Attention

Published

8 mins ago

 on

‘Style Her Famous’, a recently launched collection by Lagos-based womenswear brand – Mimmi Kasu, is here and ready to make a statement. With a fusion of bold colours, stylish cuts and painstaking detailing, this collection is sure to turn heads. 

Style Her Famous is a stunning assemblage of sophisticated pieces that exude confidence and timeless elegance. This collection showcases a mix of classic and contemporary styles, featuring breathable fabrics and unique silhouettes. From excellently tailored suit pieces to structured dresses, each piece is designed to make a statement and can be easily styled for any occasion.

Mimmi, the Creative Director of the brand said:

Having delivered impeccable suit pieces to outstanding women from across the globe, Mimmi Kasu decided it was time to come forth with even more stylish pieces that would further buttress the power of the female gender, hence the collection.

Keep scrolling to view the entire lookbook.


Credits:

Designs: @mimmikasu

Photographer: @tosin.akinyemiju

Model: @sominwandu

Designer: @the.kachin

Styling Direction: @kelechukwwu

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: Roxanne and Chaste Fell in Love at First Sight, Kissed Under the Fireworks & Got Married Within 16 Days

Meet Nigerian Women Shattering Glass Ceilings in Politics and Leadership

#BNCelebratingLove: Helen Met Her Boo on Facebook & it’s Been a Sweet Love Journey Since Then

BN Book Review: Unleash Your Superpowers by Foluso Gbadamosi | Review by The BookLady NG

Mfonobong Inyang: Nigerians Will Get it Right in the 2023 Elections
css.php