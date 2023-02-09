Connect with us

Events Promotions

Street Souk 2022: Jameson Irish Whiskey & Ireti Zacchaeus Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Nigeria's Biggest Street Style Convention

Career Events Promotions

Developing Africa's Business Ecosystem: Ingenium Concepts and the US National Customer Service Association is set to train 4 Million people!

Events Promotions

Reminiscing on Great times, Jameson Irish Whiskey definitely gave off a December to Remember!

Events Promotions

MAC cosmetics collaborated with Arise fashion week 20TH edition as its Official makeup sponsor

Events Promotions

It was a Glamorous Evening as JetLyfe Aviation celebrate the launch of the Future Aviators Program in Lagos

Events

Meet the Speakers - "The Role Of Creative Media in Advancing Africa's Creative Industry" | AfricaNXT 2023

Events News Promotions

GROHE X Summit 2023: Register Here to Take Part in 'Caring For Water'

Events Scoop

How Your Faves Showed Up for ARISE Fashion Week 2023

Events Features

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang's "Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation" at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Events Style

Attention-Grabbing Looks at ARISE Fashion Week 2023 | Blue Carpet Day 3

Events

Street Souk 2022: Jameson Irish Whiskey & Ireti Zacchaeus Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Nigeria’s Biggest Street Style Convention

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Jameson Irish Whiskey teamed up with fashion and design heavyweight Ireti Zacchaeus for the 5th anniversary of Street Souk, one of Nigeria’s biggest streetwear conventions which attracted both new and well-known Nigerian streetwear brands and street style fashion enthusiasts to celebrate our unique youth culture and celebrate personal style while shopping the latest collections and exclusive collaborations.

To commemorate the moments that bring us all together, Jameson Irish Whisky launched the #WidenTheCircle campaign and, all through December, supported immersive experiences uniting culture shapers across music, fashion & lifestyle. Street Souk 2022 was a riveting event which celebrated fashion, music, culture, sports and art by creating an atmosphere where individuals with diverse interests could come together and celebrate common interests.

As the name suggests, Street souk was a bazaar of the finest street-style designers. The pioneer fashion convention is one of the largest gatherings of fashion creators and the next generation in Nigeria. #StreetSouk5 which took place on December 18th, 2022 at Harbour Point, Lagos featured the most talented creatives including three Jameson sponsored streetwear brands PITH AFRICA, Cruise Gang and WWYD.

Speaking to the woman of the moment, Iretizee, about Street souk and where she gets her inspiration from, she said

Street Souk was inspired by my Mum’s fashion souk, my love for streetwear and the culture around it. For me, style is a means of expressing yourself however you see fit. I would like to appreciate the Jameson team for their support, they have been supporting us since the beginning and we love them!

Described as a key part of Africa’s “youth-driven fashion renaissance” by the late Virgil Abloh, Fashion entrepreneur and Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, Style Souk fashion convention is giving a voice to young fashion disruptors and budding unique trendsetters in Nigeria and beyond.

Sponsored Content

 

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: Read Helen’s Sweet Love Story that Began on Facebook

BN Book Review: Unleash Your Superpowers by Foluso Gbadamosi | Review by The BookLady NG

Mfonobong Inyang: Nigerians Will Get it Right in the 2023 Elections

25 Years Ago, Oluwatoyin & Charles Abu Met in Church – Delve Into Their Ever After Journey

It’s Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series
css.php