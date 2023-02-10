Experience More for Less with Green Africa’s gLove Promo at N29,999 for All Seats

Connect with us

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Green Africa, One of Nigeria’s leading value airlines, is thrilled to announce its gLove Campaign.

Customers can book flights from February 7th to February 15th, 2023, for N29,999 on all routes!

This is for travel between February 8 and March 31, 2023.

Customers can travel to eight destinations with Green Africa to explore new cultures, visit family and friends, or just take a well-deserved holiday this Valentine’s season.

Visit their website to book your flight.”

Sponsored Content

