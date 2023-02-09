Developing Africa’s Business Ecosystem: Ingenium Concepts and the US National Customer Service Association is set to train 4 Million people!

Business advisory firm Ingenium Concepts has announced the international edition of its customer service training initiative for 2023.

This is in a bid to drive Africa’s business ecosystem through the path of growth and development. Interested participants can register for free at bit.ly/cstintertraining.

The initiative themed ‘Be That Exceptional Customer Service Representative’ seeks to empower one million customer care agents across Africa in each quarter of the year. The first cohort, scheduled for March 31, 2023, will be a hybrid event, offering onsite components in Lagos, Nigeria, and a virtual training room that participants can join from wherever they are.

The training will cover the core aspects of customer service delivery, including the following topics:

– The buying behaviour, patterns, and culture of the average African

– The threads of customer service for multi-industry performance

– Adding extra spice to customer service

– Impact of technology on customer service

The Managing Director of Ingenium Concepts, Jennifer Orode stated that while Africa witnesses a development of SMEs, customer service skills are still lacking in the continent.

She said, “Despite the pacey growth of the African economy engendered by thriving SMEs on the continent, there still exists a significant gap of skilled labour, especially in customer service”.

According to her, in a highly competitive world, businesses that will be profitable and sustainable must devise means to consistently guarantee access to their customers’ resources.

This initiative is our response to that gap. It will not be a wishy-washy event that will scratch the surface of customer service delivery. Instead, it will deliver on the intricacies of customer dynamics and behaviour in the modern world to the benefit of all stakeholders in the world of business, customers, customer care representatives, and businesses alike.

To enable them deliver this laudable initiative and reach a vast audience, Ingenium Concepts reveals that the firm will work in partnership with organisations across Africa that demonstrate their commitment to improving customer service on the continent and are making a positive impact on the communities they serve.

The CST initiative is proudly supported by training partner United State National Customer Service Association (NCSA), PR partner GLG Communications, and consulting partner Astute UK.

Ingenium, a business advisory firm founded and incorporated in Lagos, Nigeria, seeks to deploy her team’s cumulative expertise, experience, and intellectual capital to inspire excellence in people and businesses. The company works to drive idea implementation and refine business culture through insights, results-driven strategies, and business structures that foster growth and peak performances.

