Enjoy the exclusive moments from the Breakfast Dialogue hosted by The Nigeria Customer Service Index

The highly anticipated Nigeria Customer Service Index (NCSI) Breakfast Dialogue and Media Parley was held recently at Radisson Blu in Victoria Island, Lagos. Customer service experts, entrepreneurs, career professionals, business leaders, coaches, journalists, and media leaders gathered to explore the impact of the NCSI on fostering collaboration and growth in the Nigerian business ecosystem, where service delivery becomes the order of the day.

The event commenced with enlightening opening remarks by the West Africa Association of Customer Service Professionals (WAACSP) Chairperson, Yvonne MacCarthy, who joined virtually from Ghana. She emphasised the importance of a strong customer service culture, stating, “It is vital to understand the state of your customer service landscape and key trends within the industry.”

The spotlight then turned to the Director of Media & Communications for the NCSI, Jennifer Orode, who presented an in-depth overview of the index. Orode stated,

The Nigeria Customer Service Index is groundbreaking because it is a multi-sector satisfaction survey platform. The index will publish how customers have rated and ranked each organisation.

According to her, this data-driven approach empowers businesses with valuable insights to enhance their service delivery.

Orode emphasised the importance of stakeholders in ensuring the index’s efficacy. “The index can’t work without the help of all stakeholders. Data plays a pivotal role in service improvement in Nigeria.” she reiterated.

Following the keynote, a stimulating fireside conversation and media parley ensued, where Orode was joined by distinguished industry experts, Christiana Okenla, Head of Customer Experience (West Africa) at MainOne (An Equinix Company), and Lady Ogechi Obiodu, Head of Enterprise Consumer Protection at Sterling Bank Moderated by renowned event compere Gloria Olufefeko, the panelists engaged in an insightful discussion about the challenges and opportunities facing the Nigerian business ecosystem where service delivery becomes the order of the day. They shared their perspectives on how the NCSI could drive collaboration and growth within the sector.

The NCSI Breakfast Dialogue and Media Parley represented a pivotal milestone in the quest for excellent customer service experiences within Nigeria. As stakeholders unite in their commitment to support this initiative, the Nigerian business ecosystem is set for a positive transformation, setting new benchmarks for excellence and raising the bar for service-oriented businesses nationwide.

About NCSI:

The Nigeria Customer Service Index (NCSI) is a platform that measures customer satisfaction across diverse sectors in Nigeria. Developed to drive excellence in customer service, the NCSI empowers organisations to enhance their service delivery, thereby contributing to Nigeria’s overall economic growth and development. For more information, please contact [email protected]

