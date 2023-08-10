Connect with us

Stella Ndekile‘s New Book ‘Success Uncharted’ is Here to Help Entrepreneurs on their Journey

Here’s how the Launch went
Multi-talented business leader, author and founder of Nuban Beauty, a beloved Nigerian beauty brand, Stella Ndekile, has launched her groundbreaking new book, Success Uncharted, with a grand celebration in Lagos. Attended by highly successful entrepreneurs, CEOs, and business leaders across Nigeria, it was an evening filled with love, laughter, excitement, endless flowing food and drinks, conversations, music, and networking.

The event began with a book reading and an author’s keynote moderated by event host and media personality Anto Lecky. Stella answered questions about her book and shared nuggets and tips from her entrepreneurial journey.

The book reflects Stella’s career journey from being a medical laboratory scientist to building a business from the ground up and becoming the successful beauty entrepreneur she is today.

As a trusted and acclaimed voice in the beauty and make-up industry, Stella stopped at nothing in preaching her message of Success Uncharted whilst sharing her wealth of experience with budding entrepreneurs.

I hope readers will find it inspiring, insightful, and practical. The key message is that success is not a fixed or predetermined destination but a journey of exploration, discovery, and learning. By following your passion, curiosity, and intuition, you can create and redefine success, adapting to challenges and seizing opportunities.

Stella has revealed that she is taking the “Success Uncharted” train on the road, with her next stop being a book reading and DIY Beauty Soirée at Alliance Francaise Ikoyi this August.

I am elated by the presence of esteemed guests on this occasion,” she said. “Seeing all the faces and the feedback so far has been such a delight, and I am indeed grateful for all the love. I look forward to connecting with as many people as possible as I take the book on the road.

 

Attendees were treated to an enriching fireside chat featuring renowned business leaders, including the CEO of BMO Advisory & Non-Executive Director at Wema Bank, Bola Matel-Okoh; Author & CEO of Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida; Founder of Oriki Group, Joycee Awosika; and Founder of the Makeup Fair Series, Omolola Faleye. The speakers provided valuable insights and perspectives on entrepreneurship and career.

The feedback from readers has been positive, with many wildly applauding the author’s initiative in documenting her challenges, learnings and victories in a book that can support others along their own paths. A swoon-worthy thing about the launch was that the books sold out almost immediately, with friends and supporters buying copies even before the end of the program. Stella was on hand to also sign copies of the books for excited guests.

Success Uncharted is currently available in all Roving Heights bookstores nationwide, with international delivery at this website.

