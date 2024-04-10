Connect with us

Lanre Olusola and Azeez Amida Lead Conversations at OLCA's 3rd Annual HR Breakfast Dialogue

The 3rd edition of the annual HR Breakfast Dialogue convened by OLCA Coaching and Africa’s premier Life Coach, Lanre Olusola, was held recently at EbonyLife Place in Victoria Island Lagos to rave reviews.

The invite-only event welcomed human resource experts and business leaders from various industries to engage in meaningful conversations on workplace culture, productivity and organization performance.

Themed Disruption: Navigating the New World of Work, the event outlined critical issues facing today’s world of work, especially amid the “Japa” wave in Nigeria. A keynote fireside chat featuring the MD/CEO of Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida, in conversation with Olusola, outlined the top issues today’s leaders are encountering while proffering solutions.

“If change is required in today’s workplace, then HR needs to be at the heart of the disruption,” said Lanre Olusola.

“I don’t want leaders to maintain the status quo. Very few people can pause, reflect, and take stock, so I decided I would help them,” he added, explaining why his organization continues to convene the HR Breakfast Dialogue for free. He also charged HR Leaders with driving change to create a more sustainable workforce and improve performance and business continuity.

Keynote speaker Azeez Amida delivered a riveting conversation, calling on HR leaders to adapt and change how they manage human capital. He noted that this transition will assist in maintaining productivity and an optimal level of interpersonal communication.

According to him,

“HR leaders have the crucial role of maintaining the balance between the employees and the organization. We must consciously build people’s skills irrespective of their experience and qualifications. For HR Leaders, understanding what you’re managing is more important than keeping the job.

“Human resources are not limited to keeping people happy but to making people love their jobs and keeping them productive. Building an excellent company culture is important—the environment you create for people determines how best they can perform,” he added.

 

L-R: MD/CEO at Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida and Chief Catalyst at OLCA Coaching, Dr Lanre Olusola at the 3rd annual HR Breakfast Dialogue hosted by OLCA

The Dialogue also featured compelling presentations and roundtable discussions among HR leaders and guests on topics such as talent acquisition, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and organizational development. There was also time for networking and light bites.

Want to create purpose and fulfilment in your personal, professional and financial life? Start with The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola, today! Call +2348077077000 or email [email protected]

 

