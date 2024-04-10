Connect with us

Capture Life's Brilliance: Unveiling the itel S24 Smartphone with a 108MP Camera

How The International Woman Leadership Conference Dubai Lit Up Women’s History Month 2024

Lanre Olusola and Azeez Amida Lead Conversations at OLCA’s 3rd Annual HR Breakfast Dialogue

Here’s How Glenfiddich Took Guests on an Immersive Whiskey Journey at RSVP Lagos

Lagos Lights Up As Celebs Sparkle At The TECNO Hi-Tech Launch

Strengthening Bonds and Forming Relationships: Adebola Willam’s Annual Iftar Evening

Revolutionising the Event Industry: St. Lauren Non-alcoholic Wine and NEHBA Join Forces

Trailblazing Women: 9to5Chick Unveils 2024 Top 100 Career Women in Africa

Get Ready, Book Lovers! 'About Us' Reading by Uzoma Chukwocha Set for April 15th

Samsung Unveils Powerful Mid-Range Galaxy A55 5G & A35 5G with 5G Speeds

In a world where memories are made and shared through the lens of a smartphone, itel launches an exciting new device that will take your photography game to the next level.

Introducing the itel S24 smartphone, a groundbreaking device equipped with a stunning 108MP ultra-clear camera. With this pocket-sized powerhouse, you can now capture life’s finest moments with unmatched clarity and precision.

The itel S24’s 108MP camera also introduces 3X single lens zoom shooting technology, AI portrait mode, and improved AI beauty features. You can capture both near and far-away scenes with remarkable clarity, enhance the natural beauty of your subjects, and adjust facial details intelligently.

Low-light photography is elevated with the Super Flash Light and Super Night mode, allowing you to capture stunning images even in dark environments.

Not only does the S24 excel in photography, but it also offers an array of video features. With video beauty mode, HDR mode, steady video, and film templates, your videos will have a movie-like texture, enhanced quality, stable presentation, and creative effects.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 processor, the itel S24 delivers super-smooth performance and fast app loading. The 90Hz 6.6-inch HD punch-hole display provides a stunning visual experience, and the large 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging ensures uninterrupted power throughout the day.

Its stylish appearance, inspired by nature, is a fusion of technology and aesthetics.

The itel S24 smartphone is not just a device; it’s a gateway to captivating photography and endless possibilities. Whether you’re a student, a photography enthusiast, or a professional, the itel S24 is designed to meet your needs and amplify your social interactions. Express your unique style, capture unforgettable moments, and unleash your creativity with the new itel S24 smartphone.

About itel:

Established over 10 years ago, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting ‘Enjoy Better Life’ as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle items for everyone, democratizing technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it.

After over 10 years of development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 50 emerging markets globally. itel offers a diverse product portfolio including smartphones, TVs, accessories, electronics, home appliances, laptops, and lifestyle products. In 2022, it ranked as the No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $100 and the No.1 Feature Phone brand.

