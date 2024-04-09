Here’s How Glenfiddich Took Guests on an Immersive Whiskey Journey at RSVP Lagos

In the era of fine dining, Glenfiddich takes guests on a gastronomic voyage where flavour meets finesse. The premium Single-Malt Whisky brand elevated the Grand Yozakura experience for guests by combining Japanese-inspired food with specially created cocktails in partnership with Chef Alex Stumpf and Professional Mixologist Robin Abrahamsson at RSVP in Lagos, Nigeria.

The evening unfolded into a rich tapestry of multi-sensory delights, echoing with laughter, animated conversations, and the delightful clinking of whisky glasses.

Enyinna Nwigwe, Glenfiddich Nigeria’s Brand Ambassador, guided the tasting session with whisky aficionados, discerning clientele, and friends of the brand.

With a velvety texture that dances on the palate, the whisky reveals an array of flavours—subtle ripe fruits, delicate florals, spices, and oak, all expertly captured in signature drinks like Champagne Cascade, Whiskey Wonderland, and Sweet Symphony. Complementing these libations was a delectable array of dishes, from tantalizing starters to decadent desserts.

The culinary artistry showcased by the esteemed Chef and Mixologist seamlessly blended classic Japanese nuances with modern twists, captivating palates with an array of mouthwatering creations.

This experience was born from our desire to celebrate Glenfiddich’s remarkable Scottish whisky legacy, spanning 137 years. The Grand Yozakura whisky embodies the craftsmanship and dedication that have defined Glenfiddich as one of the world’s premier distilleries. Every sip unveils unique flavors and tasting notes, designed to enthrall your senses, shared Enyinna Nwigwe, Glenfiddich Nigeria’s Brand Ambassador. Since its introduction, Glenfiddich has become more than just a premium whisky; it is a symbol of mastery, collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence. The brand inspires whisky connoisseurs and enthusiasts to go out on a voyage of taste and exploration with every sip, where each experience is memorable and every moment is cherished.

Raising their glasses to this occasion, guests showed their profound appreciation for the art of whisky making and tasting, as well as the brand’s commitment to excellence!

