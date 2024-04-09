Connect with us

Lagos Lights Up As Celebs Sparkle At The TECNO Hi-Tech Launch

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

TECNO pulled out all the stops for their Hi-Tech Launch Event, a spectacle that enthralled attendees with the unveiling of groundbreaking advancements. The CAMON 30 and POVA 6 series stole the show, while the presence of renowned guests added to the night’s glamour.

Sparkling with celebrity, TECNO’s Hi-Tech Launch Event brought together a dazzling mix of personalities. Reality TV royalty Saga Deolu, Elozonam, and Liquorose mingled with tech titans Valor Reviews, Miss Techy, Fisayo Fosudo, and Izzi Boye. The night shimmered with the presence of movie star Linda Osifo, while the music world roared with the likes of Magixx, Reekado Banks, and the iconic Tiwa Savage.

Even the fashion world glittered with the presence of style icons Enioluwa and Akin Faminu. Don’t miss your chance to step into the realm of stardom – see the exclusive snapshots from the event now!

