Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Strengthening Bonds and Forming Relationships: Adebola Willam’s Annual Iftar Evening

Events News Promotions

Lagos Lights Up As Celebs Sparkle At The TECNO Hi-Tech Launch

Events News Promotions

Revolutionising the Event Industry: St. Lauren Non-alcoholic Wine and NEHBA Join Forces

Events News Promotions

Get Ready, Book Lovers! 'About Us' Reading by Uzoma Chukwocha Set for April 15th

Events Promotions

Experience the Magic of Basketball celebrated at the Homecoming Festival in Africa

BN TV Events Inspired Living Style

Desirée Iyama Celebrates Womanhood & Highlights Inspiring African Women on 'Inspired by HER' | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Sweet Spot

Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Movies & TV News Style

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Events Promotions

Your Front Row Access to Sony Music West Africa's 'She Is...': A 2-Day Event for Female Music Creators

Events

Strengthening Bonds and Forming Relationships: Adebola Willam’s Annual Iftar Evening

Avatar photo

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro and Wife, Adebola and Kehinde Williams, Jasmine Tukur, Hon. Fuad Laguda, Hakeem Animashaun

Underscoring the importance of Ramadan in showing love, forming bonds, and strengthening relationships, the Founder of AW Network, Adebola Williams recently hosted his 9th annual Iftar evening with notable personalities in conjunction with leading flagship TV shows Rubbin’ Minds and Knorr.

The annual tradition, which began in 2015, has, for the last 9 years, aimed to unite personalities across a spectrum of industries and facilitate a lifelong bond between attendees towards nation-building. These special events have resulted in evenings of networking and fine dining while revelling in the sense of contentment and community.

Speaking on this annual tradition, Adebola Williams emphasised the importance of overlooking cultural and religious differences while working towards unity.

Addressing the guests, Debola Williams said,

“This is an evening of reflection, prayers, and shared humanity with my brothers, sisters, some mentors, associates, and those I have just met or acquaintances. We live in the same country or community, and as long as we co-habit or do business together, we must build bridges that foster love and unity in diversity towards nation-building. It’s bridges like these that help us have a peaceful and prosperous society.”

Modupe Olateru-Olagbegi, Faiza Hamadou, Maryam Bakre, Mujidat Lawal, Kaffy Shafau, Wonu Odunsi

Amongst the guests at the event was the Managing Director of First Bank, Dr Adesola Adedutan; Fuad Laguda, Member, House of Representatives; Adedayo Amzat, Group Managing Director, Zedcrest; Mobolaji Ogunlende, Hon. Commissioner for Youth, Lagos State; Rasheed Jaiyeola, CEO Buka Hut; Aisha Bello Tukur, CBO Orbus Global; Rasheed Bolarinwa, Head Corp Comm. Polaris Bank; Femi Bakre, CEO, KraksTV; Mariam Bakre, content creator and strategist; and Hauwa Lawal, content creator and influencer.

Others are Oladipo Owoyemi, Assistant Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service; Akashat Nymat, TVC; Usman Uzee, actor; Mohammed Lawan, CEO Oryo; and Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, entrepreneur and politician.

The event was a fresh opportunity to relish a platform to build partnerships for development and engage in discussions on national issues while being treated to delicious food and gifts powered by Knorr.

Dr Adesola Adedutan

Hauwa Lawal

Actor, Uzee Usman

Annual Iftar Evening – Cross section of male guests

Oladipo Owoyemi, Fuad Laguda, Adebola Williams, Uzee Usman

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Crafting an Effective Real Estate Investment Strategy

Let’s Talk Content Creation & Managing Talents with Olufemi Oguntamu in This “Doing Life With…”

South African Search & Rescue Diver Susan Mtakai is on A Mission to Champion Women in the Marine Sector

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales
css.php