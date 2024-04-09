Strengthening Bonds and Forming Relationships: Adebola Willam’s Annual Iftar Evening

Underscoring the importance of Ramadan in showing love, forming bonds, and strengthening relationships, the Founder of AW Network, Adebola Williams recently hosted his 9th annual Iftar evening with notable personalities in conjunction with leading flagship TV shows Rubbin’ Minds and Knorr.

The annual tradition, which began in 2015, has, for the last 9 years, aimed to unite personalities across a spectrum of industries and facilitate a lifelong bond between attendees towards nation-building. These special events have resulted in evenings of networking and fine dining while revelling in the sense of contentment and community.

Speaking on this annual tradition, Adebola Williams emphasised the importance of overlooking cultural and religious differences while working towards unity.

Addressing the guests, Debola Williams said,

“This is an evening of reflection, prayers, and shared humanity with my brothers, sisters, some mentors, associates, and those I have just met or acquaintances. We live in the same country or community, and as long as we co-habit or do business together, we must build bridges that foster love and unity in diversity towards nation-building. It’s bridges like these that help us have a peaceful and prosperous society.”

Amongst the guests at the event was the Managing Director of First Bank, Dr Adesola Adedutan; Fuad Laguda, Member, House of Representatives; Adedayo Amzat, Group Managing Director, Zedcrest; Mobolaji Ogunlende, Hon. Commissioner for Youth, Lagos State; Rasheed Jaiyeola, CEO Buka Hut; Aisha Bello Tukur, CBO Orbus Global; Rasheed Bolarinwa, Head Corp Comm. Polaris Bank; Femi Bakre, CEO, KraksTV; Mariam Bakre, content creator and strategist; and Hauwa Lawal, content creator and influencer.

Others are Oladipo Owoyemi, Assistant Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service; Akashat Nymat, TVC; Usman Uzee, actor; Mohammed Lawan, CEO Oryo; and Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, entrepreneur and politician.

The event was a fresh opportunity to relish a platform to build partnerships for development and engage in discussions on national issues while being treated to delicious food and gifts powered by Knorr.

