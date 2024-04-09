Connect with us

Revolutionising the Event Industry: St. Lauren Non-alcoholic Wine and NEHBA Join Forces

Published

1 hour ago

 on

L-RR:  Oluseun Mudashiru, Brand Business Manager, St Lauren; Adewale Akingboju, President of the Nigerian Event Host and Beverages Association (NEHBA); and Adeyanju Fayinminu, Trade Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, at the St Lauren and NEHBA Partnership event held in Lagos.

St. Lauren Non-Alcoholic Wine, a leading name in the beverage industry, hosted Nigerian Event Host and Beverages Association (NEHBA) members to a trade conversation and brunch session at the Amber Residence Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos. The event served as a platform to cement the budding symbiotic partnership between St. Lauren and NEHBA and discuss opportunities for business expansion for the St. Lauren brand and NEHBA members.

During the event, Seun Mudashiru, the Business Brand Manager of St. Lauren, took the partners and stakeholders on a captivating journey through the brand’s rich history and outlined the promising prospects of the newly formed partnership. Highlighting the brand’s unique offerings, Mudashiru emphasised the significant benefits St. Lauren offers including greater profit margins and improved brand awareness and others. In her address, Seun Mudashiru stated,

“St. Lauren is more than just a beverage; it’s a lifestyle choice. Through our partnership with NEHBA, we aim to elevate the beverage experience for consumers and other key stakeholders alike. We are confident that our offerings will not only drive profitability but also foster long-lasting relationships within the industry.”.

Sharing details about the profit story from the partnership, she added,

“When partners or vendors purchase a case of St. Lauren bottles for ₦13,800, they enjoy a discounted rate of ₦12,824, resulting in a profit of ₦966 per case. Similarly, with the SKU cans cartoon priced at ₦20,460, NEHBA partners can purchase it at ₦19,023, securing a market share profit of ₦1,432.” This was besides the twenty-for-one offer for NEHBA vendors, alongside other incentives like immediate dispatch of POS materials upon product purchase, branding, and free chilling offers for large events championed by NEHBA members within and outside of Lagos State.

Oluseun Mudashiru, Brand Business Manager, St. Lauren, speaking to invited guests and NEHBA members about the value and offerings of the brand at the St. Lauren and NEHBA Partnership event held in Lagos.

Adewale Akingboju, President of NEHBA, commended St. Lauren for its innovative initiative, stating, “It is refreshing to see a brand like St. Lauren offering us such attractive incentives, and I must say this is the first of its kind. This partnership signifies a new era of collaboration in the beverage industry, and we are excited to explore the opportunities it presents. St. Lauren’s commitment to excellence sets them apart in the market, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

The partnership between St. Lauren Non-Alcoholic Wine and NEHBA promises to bring forth exciting opportunities for growth and mutual success, paving the way for innovative initiatives and industry-leading standards.

A cross-section of the St. Lauren Brand representatives and members of the Nigerian Event Host and Beverages Association (NEHBA) at the St. Lauren and NEHBA Partnership event held in Lagos.

