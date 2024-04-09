Trailblazing Women: 9to5Chick Unveils 2024 Top 100 Career Women in Africa

9to5Chick, one of the leading career development platforms empowering Africa’s most ambitious women, proudly presents the unveiling of the Top 100 Career Women in Africa for 2024. This initiative celebrates the outstanding achievements and profound impacts of mid- and senior-level female professionals across the African continent. Aligned with the theme of the 2024 International Women’s Day, ‘Inspiring Inclusion,’ this list underscores 9to5Chick’s dedication to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in corporate environments.

These remarkable women were chosen based on criteria including leadership excellence, personal accomplishments, dedication to knowledge sharing, and commitment to fostering inclusion. Representing various industries and regions across Africa, the list includes women from West Africa (60), East Africa (18), Southern Africa (15), North Africa (6), and Central Africa (1).

The selection process, meticulously conducted by an independent advisory panel comprising esteemed professionals such as Dr. Naike Moshi, Global Talent Acquisition Director at CVPEOPLE Tanzania and Founder of WIMA (Women in Management Africa); Tewa Onasanya, Founder/CEO of Exquisite Magazine Services; Colleen Larsen, Chief Executive of Business Engage; Olufunke Amobi, Deputy Head of Operations for Stanbic IBTC Bank; Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Officer at YF Talent Partners; and Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer at Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, culminated in the recognition of 100 female professionals who epitomize excellence and professionalism in Africa’s corporate landscape.

“This initiative underscores 9to5Chick’s unwavering dedication to empowering ambitious women across the continent and celebrating their outstanding achievements,” said Glory Edozien, Founder of 9to5Chick. “These women represent the epitome of excellence and professionalism, embodying the spirit of diversity and inclusion that is crucial for Africa’s corporate advancement. With heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed advisory panel, sponsor, and partners, we are excited to showcase and amplify the impact of these remarkable trailblazers shaping the future of Africa’s corporate world.”

This recognition was made even more impactful through the support of United Capital Asset Management, an institution dedicated to women’s financial empowerment, as evidenced by their mutual fund, Wealth for Women fund, and the #ThisGirlInvests campaign advocating for women’s financial independence and security.

To amplify the impact of these outstanding women, 9to5Chick partnered with esteemed media platforms including BellaNaija, Exquisite Magazine, Guardian Nigeria, Olori SuperGal, and TVC Communications. Meet the 2024 Top 100 Career Women in Africa, trailblazers shaping the future of the continent’s corporate world.

Oulie Keita – Executive Director, Greenpeace Africa – Mali Njoki Wamai – Assistant Professor of Politics and International Studies, United States International University, Africa – Kenya Nneka Okekearu – Director, Enterprise Development Center, Pan Atlantic University – Nigeria Morayo Oyin-Adejobi – IT Head, STEM Teacher, Community Junior Grammar School, Ipaja Lagos – Nigeria Simangele Mkhize – Academic Development Officer, University of KwaZulu-Natal – South Africa Dephney Mathebula – Associate Professor, University of South Africa – South Africa Keaobaka Seshoka – Director: Language Directorate, North West University – South Africa Mamiki Matlawa – Group Business Development Executive, ACTOM Pty Ltd – South Africa Mashudu Ndou – VP Corporate and Community Affairs, Sasol – South Africa Charity Wanjiku – Senior Project Manager, EA, Africa Data Centres – Kenya Olola Vieyra – Country Representative, Global Green Growth Institute – Côte d’Ivoire Coumba Dieng Sow – Country Director, FAO Rwanda and Djibouti – Rwanda Sarah Shabayek – Director – Financial Planning & Reporting, Orange Egypt – Egypt Yasmine Negm – Group Chief Business Officer, Beltone Financial – Egypt Aalaa Gamal – Regional Manager, Flutterwave – Egypt Pearl Nkrumah – Executive Director, Retail and Digital, Access Bank Ghana – Ghana Folasade Femi Lawal – Country Manager, Mastercard – Nigeria Prudence Muchinouta – CFO, Community Markets for Conservation (COMACO) – Zambia Tadala (Peggy) Chinkwezule – Legal Services Manager and Company Secretary, Export Development Fund Mw – Malawi Debbie Larry-Izamoje – Chief Operating Officer, Brila Media Limited – Nigeria Sola Adeola Amudipe – Director of Operations, Caleb Group of Schools – Nigeria Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi – News Anchor, TVC News Communications – Nigeria Anne Agi – Lecturer, University of Calabar – Nigeria Nerida Nthamburi – Head of Africa Engagement, Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage – Kenya Elisangela Rita – Program Officer Fiscal Policies, Southern African Development Community – Angola Ozofu Ogiemudia – Partner, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie – Nigeria Ejiro Ogunbanjo – Head of HR, Africa Prudential PLC – Nigeria Kanmi Jagun – Senior Human Resource Business Partner, Chivita Hollandia – Nigeria Oluwakemi Shonubi – Director, People Culture Experience & Operations, TVC COMMUNICATIONS – Nigeria Omotola Adedapo – Head, Human Resources, Sterling Financial Holding Company Plc. – Nigeria Elsie Pule – Group Executive Human Resources, Eskom Holdings – South Africa Janice Matwi – Regional Lead, Africa – Employer Relationships & Zambia Country Manager, ACCA ZAMBIA – Zambia Juliana Rotich – Head of Department – Fintech Solutions, Safaricom PLC – Kenya Napa Onwusah – Startups Segment Leader, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Nigeria Stella Duru – Partner, Banwo and Ighodalo – Nigeria Nwamaka Lasebikan – Director of Oncology, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State (UNTH) – Nigeria Joy Ojakovo – Managing Director/CEO, Progress Trust CPFA Limited, Nigerian Breweries Plc – Nigeria Ogochukwu Onwuzurike – Country Manager Nigeria, Truecaller – Nigeria Olayemi Dickson – Assistant Chief Research Officer, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) – Nigeria Bawo Egbakhumeh – Compliance AML and CounterFraud Consultant and Trainer, NewCo – Nigeria Faith Duncan-Shotunde – Chief Physiotherapist, Lagos State Health Service Commission – Nigeria Pelisa Nkunjana – Chairperson of Oversight Committee Human Settlement – South Africa Mojirayo Folarin-Lawal – Team Lead, Digital & Strategic Partnerships, Sterling Bank Plc – Nigeria Malak El Baba – Vice President – Egypt, Visa – Egypt Maukeni Padiki Ribeiro – Head, Marketing & Communications, Prudential Life Insurance – Ghana Tendai Simende – Lay’s Max Europe Lead, PepsiCo – South Africa Tomilola Tobun – Senior Associate, Aluko & Oyebode – Nigeria Rumisha Motilal – Managing Director (Southern Africa & East Africa), Robit Plc – South Africa Adewumi Alphonso – HR Manager, Hyde Energy – Nigeria Andisa Liba – Chief People Officer & Advisory Board Member, Floatpays – South Africa Adeola Adefemi – Teacher, Lagos State Ministry of Education – Nigeria Fiyin Toyo – Regional Marketing Manager- Hair Care; Africa, USA & Middle East, Godrej Consumer Products Limited – Nigeria Lillian Ngala – Human Resources Director, Diamond Trust Bank – Kenya Mirna Arif – General Manager, Microsoft Egypt – Egypt Lillian Karuri-Magero – Chief Operations Officer, Corporate Investment Bank – Africa Region, Standard Bank Group – South Africa Orode Uduaghan – Honourable Commissioner for humanitarian affairs & girl child development, Delta State Government – Nigeria Deborah David – Chief Financial Officer, Power Gas Ebedei Limited – Nigeria Adenike Macaulay – Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow – Nigeria Adenike Fajemirokun – Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited – Nigeria Ude Enebeli – General Manager IT Service Management and Governance, MTN Nigeria – Nigeria Khaoula Ramdi – Managing Director, Upline Investments – Morocco Mmathebe Zvobwo – Principal, Vodacom – South Africa Hannah Subayi Kamuanga – Partner, Launch Africa Ventures – Senegal Emem Usoro – Deputy Governor at Central Bank of Nigeria – Nigeria Aisa Muya – Director of Programs at Amref Health Africa – Tanzania Doreen Mangesho – Director of Finance and Administration, PASS Trust – Tanzania Rita Mbeba – Country Director, Girl Effect – Tanzania Stella Keshubi – Head Legal and Company Secretary, Standard Chartered Bank Uganda – Uganda Gloria Kahamba – Country Director, D-tree – Tanzania Rewa Udoji – Director, Chapel Hill Denham – Nigeria Grace Wangeci – Country Manager, Smart Applications International Ltd – Tanzania Nombulelo Guliwe – Chief Financial Officer, South African Tourism – South Africa Mekdes Daba Feyssa – Minister, Federal Ministry of Health Ethiopia – Ethiopia Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal – General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) – Nigeria Bunmi Onabanjo-Kuku – Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) – Nigeria Rimini Makama – Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at the Nigerian Communications Commission – Nigeria Topsy Kola-Oyeneyin – Partner, McKinsey & Company – Nigeria Josephine Wapakabulo – Chief Executive Officer, Downforce Technologies – Uganda Adefunke Adeyemi – Secretary General, African Civil Aviation Commission AFCAC – Nigeria Inyang Etim – Head Retail Compliance, Access Bank Plc – Nigeria Bukola Ayinla – Director, Technical Support, Lagos State Government – Nigeria Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe – Deputy Inspector General, Government of Uganda – Uganda Abiola Bawuah – ED/CEO, UBA Africa – Ghana Faith Edigold Musimenta – Senior Petroleum Economic and Financial Analyst, Petroleum Authority of Uganda – Uganda Mudrakat Alabi – Head of Sustainability & ESG Unit, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) – Nigeria Weyinmi Eribo – Director General, Women Chamber of Commerce – Nigeria Wofai Samuel – Acting Director-General; Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce – Nigeria Joy Adaze Aguele– Kalu – Honourable Commissioner for Finance and Member of Council, Edo State Civil Service Commission – Nigeria Cherry Eromosele – Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Interswitch Group – Nigeria ADIA SOWHO – Chief Marketing Officer, MTN – Nigeria Nwando Okonkwo Ajene – Communications Consultant, Catalyst 2030 – Nigeria Osato Evbuomwan – Marketing Manager, Int’l Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands, Diageo – Nigeria Gbemisola Abudu – NBA Africa Vice President & Country Head, NBA Nigeria, National Basketball Association (NBA) – Nigeria Toyin Bashir – Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo – Nigeria Abena Nyantakyiwaa Chrappa – Snr Brand Manager. Scotch & International Premium Spirits, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (Diageo) – Ghana Sotonye Apiafi – Assurance Coordinator, Shell Energy – Nigeria Ibironke Akinmade – Group Head, Health Finance Group, Sterling Bank Plc – Nigeria Clare Akamanzi – CEO, NBA Africa – Rwanda Hadiza Bala Usman – Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination – Nigeria Oreoluwa Atinmo – Marketing Director, GBFoods’ Nigerian operation – Nigeria

For more information on these inspiring women, check out their Instagram page here

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for the Top 100 Career Women in Africa for 2024