Trailblazing Women: 9to5Chick Unveils 2024 Top 100 Career Women in Africa

9to5Chick, one of the leading career development platforms empowering Africa’s most ambitious women, proudly presents the unveiling of the Top 100 Career Women in Africa for 2024. This initiative celebrates the outstanding achievements and profound impacts of mid- and senior-level female professionals across the African continent. Aligned with the theme of the 2024 International Women’s Day, ‘Inspiring Inclusion,’ this list underscores 9to5Chick’s dedication to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in corporate environments.

These remarkable women were chosen based on criteria including leadership excellence, personal accomplishments, dedication to knowledge sharing, and commitment to fostering inclusion. Representing various industries and regions across Africa, the list includes women from West Africa (60), East Africa (18), Southern Africa (15), North Africa (6), and Central Africa (1).

The selection process, meticulously conducted by an independent advisory panel comprising esteemed professionals such as Dr. Naike Moshi, Global Talent Acquisition Director at CVPEOPLE Tanzania and Founder of WIMA (Women in Management Africa); Tewa Onasanya, Founder/CEO of Exquisite Magazine Services; Colleen Larsen, Chief Executive of Business Engage; Olufunke Amobi, Deputy Head of Operations for Stanbic IBTC Bank; Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Officer at YF Talent Partners; and Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer at Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, culminated in the recognition of 100 female professionals who epitomize excellence and professionalism in Africa’s corporate landscape.

“This initiative underscores 9to5Chick’s unwavering dedication to empowering ambitious women across the continent and celebrating their outstanding achievements,” said Glory Edozien, Founder of 9to5Chick.

“These women represent the epitome of excellence and professionalism, embodying the spirit of diversity and inclusion that is crucial for Africa’s corporate advancement. With heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed advisory panel, sponsor, and partners, we are excited to showcase and amplify the impact of these remarkable trailblazers shaping the future of Africa’s corporate world.”

This recognition was made even more impactful through the support of United Capital Asset Management, an institution dedicated to women’s financial empowerment, as evidenced by their mutual fund, Wealth for Women fund, and the #ThisGirlInvests campaign advocating for women’s financial independence and security.

To amplify the impact of these outstanding women, 9to5Chick partnered with esteemed media platforms including BellaNaija, Exquisite Magazine, Guardian Nigeria, Olori SuperGal, and TVC Communications. Meet the 2024 Top 100 Career Women in Africa, trailblazers shaping the future of the continent’s corporate world.

  1. Oulie Keita – Executive Director, Greenpeace Africa – Mali
  2. Njoki Wamai – Assistant Professor of Politics and International Studies, United States International University, Africa – Kenya
  3. Nneka Okekearu – Director, Enterprise Development Center, Pan Atlantic University – Nigeria
  4. Morayo Oyin-Adejobi – IT Head, STEM Teacher, Community Junior Grammar School, Ipaja Lagos – Nigeria
  5. Simangele Mkhize – Academic Development Officer, University of KwaZulu-Natal – South Africa
  6. Dephney Mathebula – Associate Professor, University of South Africa – South Africa
  7. Keaobaka Seshoka – Director: Language Directorate, North West University – South Africa
  8. Mamiki Matlawa – Group Business Development Executive, ACTOM Pty Ltd – South Africa
  9. Mashudu Ndou – VP Corporate and Community Affairs, Sasol – South Africa
  10. Charity Wanjiku – Senior Project Manager, EA, Africa Data Centres – Kenya
  11. Olola Vieyra – Country Representative, Global Green Growth Institute – Côte d’Ivoire
  12. Coumba Dieng Sow – Country Director, FAO Rwanda and Djibouti – Rwanda
  13. Sarah Shabayek – Director – Financial Planning & Reporting, Orange Egypt – Egypt
  14. Yasmine Negm – Group Chief Business Officer, Beltone Financial – Egypt
  15. Aalaa Gamal – Regional Manager, Flutterwave – Egypt
  16. Pearl Nkrumah – Executive Director, Retail and Digital, Access Bank Ghana – Ghana
  17. Folasade Femi Lawal – Country Manager, Mastercard – Nigeria
  18. Prudence Muchinouta – CFO, Community Markets for Conservation (COMACO) – Zambia
  19. Tadala (Peggy) Chinkwezule – Legal Services Manager and Company Secretary, Export Development Fund Mw – Malawi
  20. Debbie Larry-Izamoje – Chief Operating Officer, Brila Media Limited – Nigeria
  21. Sola Adeola Amudipe – Director of Operations, Caleb Group of Schools – Nigeria
  22. Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi – News Anchor, TVC News Communications – Nigeria
  23. Anne Agi – Lecturer, University of Calabar – Nigeria
  24. Nerida Nthamburi – Head of Africa Engagement, Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage – Kenya
  25. Elisangela Rita – Program Officer Fiscal Policies, Southern African Development Community – Angola
  26. Ozofu Ogiemudia – Partner, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie – Nigeria
  27. Ejiro Ogunbanjo – Head of HR, Africa Prudential PLC – Nigeria
  28. Kanmi Jagun – Senior Human Resource Business Partner, Chivita Hollandia – Nigeria
  29. Oluwakemi Shonubi – Director, People Culture Experience & Operations, TVC COMMUNICATIONS – Nigeria
  30. Omotola Adedapo – Head, Human Resources, Sterling Financial Holding Company Plc. – Nigeria
  31. Elsie Pule – Group Executive Human Resources, Eskom Holdings – South Africa
  32. Janice Matwi – Regional Lead, Africa – Employer Relationships & Zambia Country Manager, ACCA ZAMBIA – Zambia
  33. Juliana Rotich – Head of Department – Fintech Solutions, Safaricom PLC – Kenya
  34. Napa Onwusah – Startups Segment Leader, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Nigeria
  35. Stella Duru – Partner, Banwo and Ighodalo – Nigeria
  36. Nwamaka Lasebikan – Director of Oncology, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State (UNTH) – Nigeria
  37. Joy Ojakovo – Managing Director/CEO, Progress Trust CPFA Limited, Nigerian Breweries Plc – Nigeria
  38. Ogochukwu Onwuzurike – Country Manager Nigeria, Truecaller – Nigeria
  39. Olayemi Dickson – Assistant Chief Research Officer, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) – Nigeria
  40. Bawo Egbakhumeh – Compliance AML and CounterFraud Consultant and Trainer, NewCo – Nigeria
  41. Faith Duncan-Shotunde – Chief Physiotherapist, Lagos State Health Service Commission – Nigeria
  42. Pelisa Nkunjana – Chairperson of Oversight Committee Human Settlement – South Africa
  43. Mojirayo Folarin-Lawal – Team Lead, Digital & Strategic Partnerships, Sterling Bank Plc – Nigeria
  44. Malak El Baba – Vice President – Egypt, Visa – Egypt
  45. Maukeni Padiki Ribeiro – Head, Marketing & Communications, Prudential Life Insurance – Ghana
  46. Tendai Simende – Lay’s Max Europe Lead, PepsiCo – South Africa
  47. Tomilola Tobun – Senior Associate, Aluko & Oyebode – Nigeria
  48. Rumisha Motilal – Managing Director (Southern Africa & East Africa), Robit Plc – South Africa
  49. Adewumi Alphonso – HR Manager, Hyde Energy – Nigeria
  50. Andisa Liba – Chief People Officer & Advisory Board Member, Floatpays – South Africa
  51. Adeola Adefemi – Teacher, Lagos State Ministry of Education – Nigeria
  52. Fiyin Toyo – Regional Marketing Manager- Hair Care; Africa, USA & Middle East, Godrej Consumer Products Limited – Nigeria
  53. Lillian Ngala – Human Resources Director, Diamond Trust Bank – Kenya
  54. Mirna Arif – General Manager, Microsoft Egypt – Egypt
  55. Lillian Karuri-Magero – Chief Operations Officer, Corporate Investment Bank – Africa Region, Standard Bank Group – South Africa
  56. Orode Uduaghan – Honourable Commissioner for humanitarian affairs & girl child development, Delta State Government – Nigeria
  57. Deborah David – Chief Financial Officer, Power Gas Ebedei Limited – Nigeria
  58. Adenike Macaulay – Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow – Nigeria
  59. Adenike Fajemirokun – Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited – Nigeria
  60. Ude Enebeli – General Manager IT Service Management and Governance, MTN Nigeria – Nigeria
  61. Khaoula Ramdi – Managing Director, Upline Investments – Morocco
  62. Mmathebe Zvobwo – Principal, Vodacom – South Africa
  63. Hannah Subayi Kamuanga – Partner, Launch Africa Ventures – Senegal
  64. Emem Usoro – Deputy Governor at Central Bank of Nigeria – Nigeria
  65. Aisa Muya – Director of Programs at Amref Health Africa – Tanzania
  66. Doreen Mangesho – Director of Finance and Administration, PASS Trust – Tanzania
  67. Rita Mbeba – Country Director, Girl Effect – Tanzania
  68. Stella Keshubi – Head Legal and Company Secretary, Standard Chartered Bank Uganda – Uganda
  69. Gloria Kahamba – Country Director, D-tree – Tanzania
  70. Rewa Udoji – Director, Chapel Hill Denham – Nigeria
  71. Grace Wangeci – Country Manager, Smart Applications International Ltd – Tanzania
  72. Nombulelo Guliwe – Chief Financial Officer, South African Tourism – South Africa
  73. Mekdes Daba Feyssa – Minister, Federal Ministry of Health Ethiopia – Ethiopia
  74. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal – General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) – Nigeria
  75. Bunmi Onabanjo-Kuku – Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) – Nigeria
  76. Rimini Makama – Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at the Nigerian Communications Commission – Nigeria
  77. Topsy Kola-Oyeneyin – Partner, McKinsey & Company – Nigeria
  78. Josephine Wapakabulo – Chief Executive Officer, Downforce Technologies – Uganda
  79. Adefunke Adeyemi – Secretary General, African Civil Aviation Commission AFCAC – Nigeria
  80. Inyang Etim – Head Retail Compliance, Access Bank Plc – Nigeria
  81. Bukola Ayinla – Director, Technical Support, Lagos State Government – Nigeria
  82. Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe – Deputy Inspector General, Government of Uganda – Uganda
  83. Abiola Bawuah – ED/CEO, UBA Africa – Ghana
  84. Faith Edigold Musimenta – Senior Petroleum Economic and Financial Analyst, Petroleum Authority of Uganda – Uganda
  85. Mudrakat Alabi – Head of Sustainability & ESG Unit, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) – Nigeria
  86. Weyinmi Eribo – Director General, Women Chamber of Commerce – Nigeria
  87. Wofai Samuel – Acting Director-General; Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce – Nigeria
  88. Joy Adaze Aguele– Kalu – Honourable Commissioner for Finance and Member of Council, Edo State Civil Service Commission – Nigeria
  89. Cherry Eromosele – Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Interswitch Group – Nigeria
  90. ADIA SOWHO – Chief Marketing Officer, MTN – Nigeria
  91. Nwando Okonkwo Ajene – Communications Consultant, Catalyst 2030 – Nigeria
  92. Osato Evbuomwan – Marketing Manager, Int’l Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands, Diageo – Nigeria
  93. Gbemisola Abudu – NBA Africa Vice President & Country Head, NBA Nigeria, National Basketball Association (NBA) – Nigeria
  94. Toyin Bashir – Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo – Nigeria
  95. Abena Nyantakyiwaa Chrappa – Snr Brand Manager. Scotch & International Premium Spirits, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (Diageo) – Ghana
  96. Sotonye Apiafi – Assurance Coordinator, Shell Energy – Nigeria
  97. Ibironke Akinmade – Group Head, Health Finance Group, Sterling Bank Plc – Nigeria
  98. Clare Akamanzi – CEO, NBA Africa – Rwanda
  99. Hadiza Bala Usman – Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination – Nigeria
  100. Oreoluwa Atinmo – Marketing Director, GBFoods’ Nigerian operation – Nigeria

For more information on these inspiring women, check out their Instagram page here

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for the Top 100 Career Women in Africa for 2024

