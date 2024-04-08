Get Ready, Book Lovers! ‘About Us’ Reading by Uzoma Chukwocha Set for April 15th

Abuja book Community will be agog as all and sundry will gather at Adams Pages at KingFem Plaza Mabushi to witness the historic book reading/ signing of “About Us” (Essays and Poems Colored by an African Experience) by Uzoma Chukwocha.

Date: April 15th, 2024

Time: 4 pm – 5 pm

The Book which will be sold at discounted prices on the day of the event is a compendium of essays and poems about striking topics about the plight of children, women and the African people and to advocate for their empowerment.

According to Uzoma Chukwocha who also heads a Nonprofit, The Lean Perspective (TLP) proceeds from the sales of the book will be channelled into the donation of mini-libraries and books to indigent schools in rural communities.

The event will also be an opportunity to meet & greet the Author and ask some burning questions. Thereafter, the books will become available on Nigerian & Kenyan leading bookstores and online platforms.

To Support the event & initiative call Bonaventure on +234 0810 641 0963 for more details.

