Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Get Ready, Book Lovers! 'About Us' Reading by Uzoma Chukwocha Set for April 15th

Events Promotions

Experience the Magic of Basketball celebrated at the Homecoming Festival in Africa

BN TV Events Inspired Living Style

Desirée Iyama Celebrates Womanhood & Highlights Inspiring African Women on 'Inspired by HER' | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Sweet Spot

Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Movies & TV News Style

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Events Promotions

Your Front Row Access to Sony Music West Africa's 'She Is...': A 2-Day Event for Female Music Creators

Events Promotions

Chrystallis Conversations Empowers Women at 'The Good Morning Workshop'

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events

Tiwa Savage Lights Up TECNO CAMON 30 Launch with Electrifying Performance

Events

Get Ready, Book Lovers! ‘About Us’ Reading by Uzoma Chukwocha Set for April 15th

Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Abuja book Community will be agog as all and sundry will gather at Adams Pages at KingFem Plaza Mabushi to witness the historic book reading/ signing of “About Us” (Essays and Poems Colored by an African Experience) by Uzoma Chukwocha.

Date: April 15th, 2024
Time: 4 pm – 5 pm

The Book which will be sold at discounted prices on the day of the event is a compendium of essays and poems about striking topics about the plight of children, women and the African people and to advocate for their empowerment.

According to Uzoma Chukwocha who also heads a Nonprofit, The Lean Perspective (TLP) proceeds from the sales of the book will be channelled into the donation of mini-libraries and books to indigent schools in rural communities.

The event will also be an opportunity to meet & greet the Author and ask some burning questions. Thereafter, the books will become available on Nigerian & Kenyan leading bookstores and online platforms.

To Support the event & initiative call Bonaventure on +234 0810 641 0963 for more details.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Crafting an Effective Real Estate Investment Strategy

Let’s Talk Content Creation & Managing Talents with Olufemi Oguntamu in This “Doing Life With…”

South African Search & Rescue Diver Susan Mtakai is on A Mission to Champion Women in the Marine Sector

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales
css.php