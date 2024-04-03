How The International Woman Leadership Conference Dubai Lit Up Women’s History Month 2024

The 3rd Annual International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC) concluded on a high note at the Intercontinental Hotel, Festival City, Dubai, marking another successful edition of this transformative event.

Organized by the Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy with support from Dubai’s Economy and Tourism Centre, the conference served as a dynamic convergence of knowledge, empowerment, and entertainment for women of African heritage and beyond.

The conference kicked off with a welcome and networking cocktail. TIWLC convener Ibukun Awosika officially welcomed conference delegates from diverse backgrounds and regions across the UAE, Africa, Europe, North America and Australia, delivering a powerful message encapsulating the essence of the conference’s mission.

In her address, she emphasized the importance of learning, empowerment, and connectivity as three pillars of the conference.

“We need you to learn, we need you to be empowered, we need you to connect—the three pillars on which the conference is built,” said Awosika. “One is knowledge, and you must ensure to leave the conference learning everything you can. The other is power, which is in your connectivity. Every woman has power, but her power is useless by itself. When you connect the power of all the women, we create the superpower of women, and we can use that superpower to support every woman who wants to go somewhere.” she added.

For three days, attendees were treated to an enriching experience featuring an impressive lineup of pan-African and global speakers who shared life-changing insights and leadership experiences.

Notable keynote speakers included former Vice President of South Africa and Chairman of Umlambo Foundation, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka; former Executive Director/CEO of Rwanda Development Board, Clare Akamanzi; independent consultant at Dolika Banda INC, Dolika Banda; and Sanusi Lamido (CON), Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the 14th Emir of Kano.

Plenary sessions were led by esteemed global business leaders such as British Politician and former Minister for London, Rt Hon. Nick Hurd; Associate Partner with McKinsey & Company, Kemi Onabanjo-Joseph; GM & Group Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Development at Zenith Bank, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani.

Also present was the Former Chair of the Board of Directors of Nokia Corporation, Risto Siilasmaa; former CEO of Uganda National Oil Company, Founder & Managing Director of TIG Africa, Josephine Wapakabulo; and Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination & Head, Central Delivery Coordination Unit, Presidency, Hadiza Bala Usman, among others.

Renowned global speaker, strategic leadership expert, minister, and author Sam Adeyemi anchored a leadership session titled “Leading with Courage for Effective Change,” while Board Member for ICT & Innovation at TradeMark Africa, Lola Aworanti-Ekugo and Risto Siilasmaa engaged in a fireside chat, further enriching the conference experience.

Now in its third year, the International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC) continues to empower and unite women across Africa and the diaspora, inspiring positive change on the continent. The event attracted about 500 attendees from various sectors and regions, building on the success of its inaugural edition held at Hilton Al Habtoor Dubai.

This week, Ibukun Awosika took to her Instagram to confirm the date for next year’s TIWLC Dubai – March 19th to March 21st, 2025. For more information about the International Woman Leadership Conference, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @theiwlc.

