The Hive by ProvidusBank: A Three-Day Showcase of Creativity and Community Spirit

The Hive by ProvidusBank, held over three exhilarating days, emerged as a testament to the vibrancy and dynamism of Nigeria’s cultural landscape. Attendees from all walks of life converged to experience a diverse array of activities, from shopping among unique vendors to indulging in culinary delights and immersing themselves in captivating entertainment.

Day One: Unveiling The Hive

Day one kicked off with a bang as attendees flocked to shop among unique vendors and indulge in a variety of culinary offerings. The Kids Village was a hub of non-stop fun, featuring activities ranging from bouncy castles to face painting, ensuring that every child could participate and enjoy the festivities to the fullest.

Wellness expert Jade Phillips led a masterclass on relaxation techniques, while Chef Chi demonstrated the art of cooking. Renowned fashion designer Ugo Monye shared his personal insights, and the night ended with electrifying performances by EDM DJs and DJ Obi

Day Two: A Day of Enrichment and Entertainment

Day two saw a continuation of the excitement, with attendees enjoying more shopping, delicious food, and engaging activities at the Kids Village. Kitchen Muse’s Bukie Akinmade hosted a cooking masterclass, while beauty expert Banke Meshida showcased beauty tools and techniques.

The runway came alive with collections from Trax Apparel, Henri Uduku, and Mak Afrika. The day concluded with a Fireside chat on digital commerce and a high-energy performance by DJ Dope Caesar and Teni.

Day Three: A Grand Finale

On the final day, the event reached its peak with a fresh lineup of vendors, delectable food options, and engaging activities for children. Fashion masterclass by Kolapo Olabintan, cooking demonstrations by Chef Yeide Kuti and Chef Chi, and hair styling tips by Kotty Signature kept attendees entertained and informed.

The runway featured stunning collections from Titi Belo, Jon Pelumi, Cladini, and Ohlanna, the runway was graced by the presence of ProvidusBank staff, showing their support for the talented fashion designers and adding an extra touch of elegance to the event.

The day ended with a Fireside chat on leadership and management with esteemed guests Toju Foyeh, Tosin Ogundadegbe, Dimma Umeh, Steve Harris, and Abiodun Ariyo, Head – Export Business from ProvidusBank. Followed by a captivating performance by DJ Consequence and Tiwa Savage.

The Hive by ProvidusBank event proved to be a resounding success, bringing together industry experts, creatives, and enthusiasts in a vibrant and dynamic environment. Future editions are anticipated to offer even more excitement and inspiration for all attendees.

Sponsored Content