Connect with us

Events Promotions

The Hive by ProvidusBank: A Three-Day Showcase of Creativity and Community Spirit

Events News Promotions

How The International Woman Leadership Conference Dubai Lit Up Women’s History Month 2024

Events News Promotions

Lanre Olusola and Azeez Amida Lead Conversations at OLCA’s 3rd Annual HR Breakfast Dialogue

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Style

All You Need to Know About the Inaugural Issue of British Vogue's 1st Black Female Head of Nigerian Descent — Chioma Nnadi

Events News Promotions

Here’s How Glenfiddich Took Guests on an Immersive Whiskey Journey at RSVP Lagos

Events News Promotions

Lagos Lights Up As Celebs Sparkle At The TECNO Hi-Tech Launch

Events News Promotions

Strengthening Bonds and Forming Relationships: Adebola Willam’s Annual Iftar Evening

Events News Promotions

Revolutionising the Event Industry: St. Lauren Non-alcoholic Wine and NEHBA Join Forces

Events News Promotions

Get Ready, Book Lovers! 'About Us' Reading by Uzoma Chukwocha Set for April 15th

Events Promotions

Experience the Magic of Basketball celebrated at the Homecoming Festival in Africa

Events

The Hive by ProvidusBank: A Three-Day Showcase of Creativity and Community Spirit

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

The Hive by ProvidusBank, held over three exhilarating days, emerged as a testament to the vibrancy and dynamism of Nigeria’s cultural landscape. Attendees from all walks of life converged to experience a diverse array of activities, from shopping among unique vendors to indulging in culinary delights and immersing themselves in captivating entertainment.

Day One: Unveiling The Hive

Day one kicked off with a bang as attendees flocked to shop among unique vendors and indulge in a variety of culinary offerings. The Kids Village was a hub of non-stop fun, featuring activities ranging from bouncy castles to face painting, ensuring that every child could participate and enjoy the festivities to the fullest.

Wellness expert Jade Phillips led a masterclass on relaxation techniques, while Chef Chi demonstrated the art of cooking. Renowned fashion designer Ugo Monye shared his personal insights, and the night ended with electrifying performances by EDM DJs and DJ Obi

Day Two: A Day of Enrichment and Entertainment

Day two saw a continuation of the excitement, with attendees enjoying more shopping, delicious food, and engaging activities at the Kids Village. Kitchen Muse’s Bukie Akinmade hosted a cooking masterclass, while beauty expert Banke Meshida showcased beauty tools and techniques.

The runway came alive with collections from Trax Apparel, Henri Uduku, and Mak Afrika. The day concluded with a Fireside chat on digital commerce and a high-energy performance by DJ Dope Caesar and Teni.

Day Three: A Grand Finale

On the final day, the event reached its peak with a fresh lineup of vendors, delectable food options, and engaging activities for children. Fashion masterclass by Kolapo Olabintan, cooking demonstrations by Chef Yeide Kuti and Chef Chi, and hair styling tips by Kotty Signature kept attendees entertained and informed.

The runway featured stunning collections from Titi Belo, Jon Pelumi, Cladini, and Ohlanna, the runway was graced by the presence of ProvidusBank staff, showing their support for the talented fashion designers and adding an extra touch of elegance to the event.

The day ended with a Fireside chat on leadership and management with esteemed guests Toju Foyeh, Tosin Ogundadegbe, Dimma Umeh, Steve Harris, and Abiodun Ariyo, Head – Export Business from ProvidusBank. Followed by a captivating performance by DJ Consequence and Tiwa Savage.

The Hive by ProvidusBank event proved to be a resounding success, bringing together industry experts, creatives, and enthusiasts in a vibrant and dynamic environment. Future editions are anticipated to offer even more excitement and inspiration for all attendees.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: A Superfan’s Perspective of WWE Wrestlemania XL

These Are The Top Ten Languages Mostly Spoken in Africa, According to This Bird Report

Chaste Inegbedion: Will Workplace Wellness Programs Nurture Employee Well-Being?

Dennis Isong: Crafting an Effective Real Estate Investment Strategy

Let’s Talk Content Creation & Managing Talents with Olufemi Oguntamu in This “Doing Life With…”
css.php