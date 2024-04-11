First Look: Bridgerton Season 3 Drops Part 1 Trailer, Key Art, and New Images

Connect with us

Today, Netflix and Shondaland released the official part 1 trailer, two versions of key art – one still and one in motion, and new images for Bridgerton Season 3.

The trailer teases the steamy, friends-to-lovers romantic beginnings of Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton

The photos offer another lavish look at Coughlan, Newton, and other members of the ‘ton including Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton); Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper); Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton); Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte); Hugh Sachs (Brimsley); Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury); Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson); Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton); Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington); Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington); Polly Walker (Portia Featherington); Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich); and Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich).

Bridgerton. (L to R) Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 302 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Bridgerton. (L to R) Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 303 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

“Bridgerton” returns for its third season in two parts, with Part 1 (Episodes 301-304) premiering on May 13, 2024, and Part 2 (Episodes 305-308) premiering on June 13, 2024.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 302 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 303 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Bridgerton. (L to R) Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich in episode 302 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Bridgerton. (L to R) Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in episode 304 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Bridgerton. (L to R) Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 301 of Bridgerton. Cr. Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix © 2024

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch, James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington in episode 303 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Bridgerton Season 3

