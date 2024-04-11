First Look: Bridgerton Season 3 Drops Part 1 Trailer, Key Art, and New Images

Today, Netflix and Shondaland released the official part 1 trailer, two versions of key art – one still and one in motion, and new images for Bridgerton Season 3.

The trailer teases the steamy, friends-to-lovers romantic beginnings of Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton

The photos offer another lavish look at Coughlan, Newton, and other members of the ‘ton including Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton); Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper); Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton); Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte); Hugh Sachs (Brimsley); Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury); Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson); Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton); Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington); Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington); Polly Walker (Portia Featherington); Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich); and Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich).

“Bridgerton” returns for its third season in two parts, with Part 1 (Episodes 301-304) premiering on May 13, 2024, and Part 2 (Episodes 305-308) premiering on June 13, 2024.

Follow more of the Bridgerton excitement on social media and online:

Instagram: @bridgertonnetflix

Twitter: @bridgerton

Watch on Netflix: netflix.com/bridgerton

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Bridgerton Season 3