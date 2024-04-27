Olajumoke Adenowo, Chinwe Ohajuruka, Lesley Lokko Honoured Among Africa Columns’ 50 Influential African Women Architects | See Full List

Africa Columns celebrates the achievements of women architects across Africa with its curated list of 50 influential African women architects. These architects, whose works span continents, cultures and contexts, are shaping the architectural landscape of the continent with their visionary work. From bustling urban centres to remote rural landscapes, their contributions are reshaping skylines, redefining the boundaries of design, and leaving an indelible mark on the built environment.

Representing a spectrum of nations and cultures, each architect brings a unique perspective and experience to the forefront of architectural discourse. From Algeria to Tanzania, these architects hail from diverse backgrounds, bringing a wealth of experiences and perspectives that enrich the architectural landscape of Africa and beyond.

More than just a recognition of individual achievements, this list highlights the rich diversity of talent among African women architects. It’s a testament to their expertise and a powerful reminder that the future of African architecture is bright, brimming with the potential these women embody.

Meet some of the influential African women architects below:

Olajumoke Adenowo, Nigeria

Olajumoke Olufunmilola Adenowo, born on October 16, 1968, is a Nigerian architect known for her pioneering work in the field. In 1994, at the age of 25, she established her own architecture and interior design firm, AD Consulting, which has since been involved in over 114 projects spanning institutional buildings, office complexes, residential spaces, and more. Adenowo’s design philosophy, “NeoHeritage Architecture,” emphasizes contemporary African architecture with a global impact, integrating elements of environmental sustainability and community engagement. Throughout her career, she has been recognised for her contributions to the field, earning titles such as “Africa’s Starchitect” by CNN and being lauded as “the face of Architecture in Nigeria” by The Guardian. Adenowo’s commitment to leadership, philanthropy, and women’s empowerment is evident through her various initiatives, including founding the Awesome Treasures Foundation in 1999. She has received numerous awards and accolades for her outstanding achievements, including recognition from the United States Congress and Forbes. Adenowo’s influence extends beyond her architectural practice, as she is also an author, public speaker, and advocate for social change.

Magda Mostafa, Egypt

Magda Mostafa is an architect, Principal of StudioTM, and Professor of Design at the American University in Cairo (AUC). With a focus on autism-inclusive design, she is internationally renowned for her groundbreaking work in developing the ASPECTSS™ design guidelines, the world’s first research-based framework for autism. These guidelines have been instrumental in informing architectural projects across five continents and have earned Mostafa prestigious accolades, including the UIA International Research Award in 2014, with a rare second award in 2023. Her expertise extends to collaborations with global practices such as Mimar, Ab Rogers, and JSA/MIXdesign, where she serves as Autism Design Lead. Mostafa’s impactful contributions have been showcased at prestigious events like the Venice Architecture Biennales in 2021 and 2023. Additionally, she co-directs the UNESCO-UIA education commission, shaping architectural education policies worldwide. Through her research and teaching, Mostafa continues to push the boundaries of inclusive architecture, addressing challenges faced by marginalized communities, including those living in informal settlements.

Danièle Diwouta-Kotto, Cameroon

Danièle Diwouta-Kotto is a Cameroonian designer and architect, renowned for her contributions to African design, architecture, and urban development. Born in Cameroon and trained in France, she founded her firm Passerelle Sud in 1986 and later established AGG Cabinet d’Architecture Diwouta. A pioneer in her field, Diwouta-Kotto’s work often reflects her commitment to preserving architectural heritage and promoting sustainable urban transformations. Notably, she authored the publication “Suites architecturales: Kinshasa, Douala, Dakar” in 2010, shedding light on the evolution of African colonial buildings. Her notable projects include the creation of the Kiosque à eau in Douala’s Bessengue neighbourhood, commissioned by doual’art, and the Mobilier Planeur furniture line, showcasing her fusion of contemporary creativity with local socio-cultural environments. Diwouta-Kotto’s visionary approach emphasizes the importance of art in shaping cities and fostering inclusivity, earning her recognition as a leading figure in Cameroon’s architectural landscape.

Miminat Shodeinde, Nigeria

Miminat Shodeinde is a British Nigerian Architect, Artist and designer who founded Miminat Designs, a London-based interior architecture and design studio celebrated for its creation of functional art and serene, sophisticated spaces. By intertwining artistic expression with architectural precision, Miminat seamlessly merges the ordinary with the extraordinary, crafting timeless environments where artistry and functionality harmonize. Her studio specializes in luxury residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, and yacht projects worldwide, infusing each with a unique character and ambience. Miminat’s sculptural design pieces, meticulously crafted by a team of skilled artisans, push the boundaries of design while honouring traditional construction techniques. Renowned for excellence, Miminat Designs has earned prestigious accolades, including a place in The House & Garden Top 100 Designers (2023), The Elle Décor A-List (2023), Frederick Magazine IT List (2023), and AD Middle East Top 100 (2023), underscoring its commitment to refinement, craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail.

Ilze Wolff, South Africa

Ilze Wolff is a Cape-Town based South African architect and co-founder and partner at Wolff Architects. With a deep commitment to developing architecture of consequence, Ilze brings a multidisciplinary approach to her practice. Alongside her role at Wolff Architects, she is also the co-founder of Open House Architecture, a research-focused endeavour dedicated to documenting Southern African architecture. Holding a B.Arch from the University of Cape Town and an MPhil in Heritage and Public Culture, Ilze’s academic background enriches her architectural vision, allowing her to explore intersections between heritage, architectural history, and public culture. Her work has been showcased internationally at prestigious venues such as the Venice Architecture Biennale and the Chicago Architecture Biennale, reflecting her dedication to uncovering narratives within the built environment. Through her diverse pursuits, Ilze exemplifies the myriad pathways to architectural practice and scholarship.

Chinwe Ohajuruka, Nigeria

Chinwe Ohajuruka is a green architect and social entrepreneur, hailing from Nigeria and making significant strides in sustainable housing solutions in her home country and internationally. With a Master’s degree in Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, she founded Comprehensive Design Services (CDS) in 2005, driven by a deep-seated commitment to addressing Nigeria’s housing crisis with eco-friendly solutions. Through CDS, Ohajuruka implements innovative techniques like Bio-Climatic Design and Earthbag Technology, emphasizing locally sourced materials and renewable energy systems. Her accolades include being named the Sub-Saharan African Laureate for the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards in 2015 and receiving grants from institutions like National Geographic and the Chenving Foundation. Ohajuruka’s tireless advocacy for sustainable development has earned her international recognition, cementing her position as a leading figure in green architecture and social entrepreneurship.

Lesley Lokko, Ghana

Lesley Lokko OBE is a Ghanaian-Scottish architect, academic, and novelist with a profound impact on the global architectural landscape. She is the Founder and Director of the African Futures Institute (AFI) in Accra, Ghana, an independent postgraduate school of architecture and public events platform. After completing her education at the École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Paris-Belleville and ETH Zürich, Lokko embarked on a multifaceted career that spanned teaching, writing, and architectural practice. Notably, she established the Graduate School of Architecture (GSA) at the University of Johannesburg, a pioneering institution dedicated to postgraduate architecture education in Africa. Her commitment to architectural education earned her recognition, including the RIBA Annie Spink Award for Excellence in Architectural Education in 2020 and the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize for Contribution to Architecture in 2021. In January 2024, Lokko was awarded the prestigious Royal Gold Medal by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), becoming the first African woman and only the second black architect to receive this honour since its inception in 1848. Her visionary leadership, progressive approach to education, and advocacy for equity and inclusion have left an indelible mark on the architectural profession, inspiring future generations to embrace diverse perspectives and design for a better world. Additionally, Lokko was appointed the curator of the 18th Venice Biennale of Architecture in 2021, where she presented the exhibition titled “The Laboratory of the Future.” This groundbreaking exhibition focused on decolonization and decarbonization, offering a glimpse into future architectural practices that prioritize environmental sustainability and cultural diversity, further solidifying Lokko’s influence on the global architectural discourse.

Emma Miloyo, Kenya