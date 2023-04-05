Connect with us

Career Inspired

Olajumoke Adenowo's Awesome Treasures Foundation (ATF) receives U.S. Congressional Recognition

Career Inspired Music

Cuppy Launches Scholars Fund to Support African Graduate Students at Oxford

Career Inspired

Tems, Ayra Starr, Asisat Oshoala, Blessing Abeng Khloe Abiri named in Forbes Africa's '30 Under 30'

Career

Ayo Mairo-Ese, Nneka Eneli, Busola Odusanya Make 9to5Chick’s Top 100 Career Women In Africa

Career Events

Take Your Business to the Next Level with She Leads Africa's High Growth Coaching Program | Apply Here

Career

Women In Africa is Accepting Applications for the WIA Young Leaders 2023 Program

Career Inspired

RovingHeights shortlisted for the 2023 London Book Fair (LBF) International Excellence Awards

Career

Apply Now: Canon's Student Development Programme for Aspiring Photojournalists is Back

Career News

Applications Now Open for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes Prize Competition for African Entrepreneurs

Career Features

Blessing Okebe: How to Build a Personal Brand While Maintaining Your Privacy

Career

Olajumoke Adenowo’s Awesome Treasures Foundation (ATF) receives U.S. Congressional Recognition

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Olajumoke Adenowo, the founder of Awesome Treasures Foundation (ATF), was pleasantly surprised during the Awesome Leaders summit in Houston, Texas when she was presented with a Congressional Recognition by United States Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

The Certificate of Congressional Recognition was awarded to Adenowo and ATF in recognition of their contribution to helping people discover their passion and purpose. The certificate also acknowledged the pride and spirit of Texas and the United States of America reflected in ATF’s work.

In her speech, Jackson Lee expressed her appreciation for the Foundation holding the event in Houston, and Adenowo was overwhelmed as she received the certificate. She acknowledged that it was a great honour for her and a celebration of the work of the Awesome Treasures Foundation in Nigeria and beyond.

This is not the first time the Foundation has received recognition from the United States Congress. In 2022, it was commended for raising transformational leaders at the first AL Houston Summit.

The Awesome Treasures Foundation is a faith-based non-governmental organization committed to empowering women and youth in Nigeria and other African countries. The Foundation provides education and mentorship programs, skill acquisition training, and access to resources and opportunities that enable individuals to achieve their full potential.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

45 Years Ago, Love Came Knocking for The Olatunjis and it’s Been Happy Ever After Since Then

Help Manna For Life Foundation Feed Underserved Communities Via Donate NG

Elohor Oderowho: Be Intentional About Your Mental Health

Acumen Academy: Riding the WAVE Towards Ending Youth Unemployment in Nigeria

Ifeoma Uddoh: How Women Entrepreneurs Can Navigate Uncertain Times with a Financial Plan
css.php