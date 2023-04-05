Olajumoke Adenowo’s Awesome Treasures Foundation (ATF) receives U.S. Congressional Recognition



Olajumoke Adenowo, the founder of Awesome Treasures Foundation (ATF), was pleasantly surprised during the Awesome Leaders summit in Houston, Texas when she was presented with a Congressional Recognition by United States Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.



The Certificate of Congressional Recognition was awarded to Adenowo and ATF in recognition of their contribution to helping people discover their passion and purpose. The certificate also acknowledged the pride and spirit of Texas and the United States of America reflected in ATF’s work.

In her speech, Jackson Lee expressed her appreciation for the Foundation holding the event in Houston, and Adenowo was overwhelmed as she received the certificate. She acknowledged that it was a great honour for her and a celebration of the work of the Awesome Treasures Foundation in Nigeria and beyond.

This is not the first time the Foundation has received recognition from the United States Congress. In 2022, it was commended for raising transformational leaders at the first AL Houston Summit.

The Awesome Treasures Foundation is a faith-based non-governmental organization committed to empowering women and youth in Nigeria and other African countries. The Foundation provides education and mentorship programs, skill acquisition training, and access to resources and opportunities that enable individuals to achieve their full potential.