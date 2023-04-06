Stephanie Linus Joins Call for Improved Healthcare Access for Women and Girls at U.S. Capitol

Nollywood actress, filmmaker, and women and girls advocate, Stephanie Linus, was the featured speaker at an event put together by Pathfinder International, Catalyst Global Strategies, What to Expect Project, UN Women, UNFPA, and Stephanie’s nonprofit organization, Extended Hands Foundation at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C on March 30.

The event titled “Global Health is Foundational: Boosting Education, Economies, and Equity for Women & Girls,” highlighted how U.S. government-supported global health programs can improve the lives of women and girls in the developing world beyond improving health outcomes.

As a UNFPA Regional Ambassador and founder of the Extended Hands Foundation, Stephanie discussed her work on gender-based awareness and intervention projects across the world. She led a discussion on how lack of healthcare access and overlapping areas of inequity keep girls out of school, limit educational opportunities, and prevent them from living the lives they choose.

The event also featured remarks from Lydia Murithi, Senior Global Technical and Strategy Advisor, Pathfinder International; Crystal Lander, Chief Strategic Engagement Officer, Pathfinder International; Annie Toro, President and CEO, What to Expect Project, and Sarah Craven, Chief, Washington Office, UNFPA. The event was coordinated by Algene Sajery, CEO of Catalyst Global Strategies.

