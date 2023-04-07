Connect with us

The Herconomy Fairytale Ball celebrated Women in Style & It was Memorable

A Birthday to Remember: Preye Ziko Bob-manuel Celebrates with the Launch of Her Powerful New Book 'SHE LEADER'

Ego Boyo to host Networking Event to Celebrate Women in Film & Media | April 6th

Visa in partnership with the FIFA Women’s Tournament brings the World Cup Trophy to Nigeria!

Stanbic IBTC is set to host its Annual Youth Leadership 6.0 in Lagos; Here is how to be a part of it!

Kick Off Your Skills at Greensprings Kanu Football Camp This April!

Highlights & Moments from 'A Timeless Night With Davido' in New York

Get a Sneak Peek into the Grand Premiere of Imperial Media's Latest Movie, Atunwa

#BNVisitsItaly: Motunde Explored the Charm & Beauty of Italy's Hidden Gems | Here's the Story

BellaNaija's IK is in Jo'burg to Bring You Exclusive Content from the #BBTitans Finale Show

On a glittering evening in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, Herconomy, Nigeria’s first Fintech company for women, dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs and professionals through Financial Services, Capacity Building, Community, and opportunities, hosted its much-anticipated gala night. The event was held at the prestigious Civic Center on March 31, 2023.

The lineup of events building to the  fairytale ball theme gala night was the

Herconomy Conference, which featured keynote speakers Dupe Olusola, CEO, Transcorp Hotels PlcTobuson Alake, Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology LASG, Adenike Macaulay, CEO, Wakanow, Jessica Anuna, CEO, Klasha, panel discussions, and networking sessions on topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, career development, and personal growth.

L-R CEO Transcorp Hotels PLC Dupe Olusola, CEO Wakanow Adenike Macaulay, Founder of Herconomy Ife-Durosinmi Etti, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Innovation & Technology Tobosun Alake, Chief Digital Officer First Bank Nigeria, Lola Ekugo

L.R- Founder of Herconomy, Ife Durosinmi Etti, Winner of Herconomy Enterprise Challenge, Eguolo Juliet Founder of Tipin Recycle, Founder and creative director of Zephans and Co, Nkiru Ayemere, presenting prize of 1.5 million naira.

Nwakuba Ezinne, Founder of Negs Empire emerged as the first runner up in the recently concluded business competition, winning a prize of 1 million naira.

L.R- Founder and creative director of Zephans and Co, Nkiru Ayemere, Second Runner up of Herconomy Enterprise Challenge, Nutrabom Nutrition, Representative of Second Runner Up Mecash, MD/CEO of SME Mall, Muyiwa Femi-Pearse presenting prize of Five Hundred Thousand naira.

MD/CEO of SME Mall, Muyiwa Femi-Pearse presenting a prize of Two Hundred Thousand naira to the third runner up, Founder of Joks Agro.

The highlight of the Herconomy Conference was The Herconomy Enterprise Challenge, a platform committed to supporting women entrepreneurs and providing them with the resources they need to succeed. The challenge saw Ejovwokoghene Eguolo Juliet, the founder of Tipin Recycle emerge, the winner, taking home 1.5 million prize. 

Nwakuba Ezinne, Founder of Negs Empire emerged as the first runner up winning a sum of one million naira.

Second runner up Kemi Akorede Olaniyan, founder of Nutrabom Nutrition, and Modupe Diyaolu, founder of Mecash won 500,000 naira each.

 Adejoke Lawon, founder of Joks Agro, was the third runner up and won 200,000 naira.

Black Carpet Host, Ebunoluwa Dosumu

Awards Gala Host, Olive Emodi

Ibquake at the Black Carpet

Ebunoluwa Dosumu and a Guest at the black carpet

 

Winners alike gathered in celebration of their accomplishments in their communities for the Herconomy Gala Night. From the black carpet host, Ebunoluwa Dosumu, to the event host, Olive Emodi, everyone came dressed in their best interpretation of the theme, adding to the magical aura of the event. The atmosphere was electric, with excitement and anticipation building up for the main event.

Founder of Herconomy, Ife Durosinmi Etti giving a speech at the Awards Gala

Speaking at the Gala, the CEO of Herconomy, Ife Durosinmi- Etti expressed her excitement about the event that celebrates the accomplishment of women and encourages their empowerment. 

She emphasized that the aim of the organization is to facilitate a better economic future for women and women-owned businesses by providing a platform where women can come together to save, connect, learn, and grow while supporting each other in their personal and professional journeys.

She said “We are thrilled to be organizing this event that celebrates women’s achievements and promotes women’s empowerment and helps women reach their goals financially. Our goal is to create a better economic future for women and women-owned businesses so we have built a platform where women can save, connect, learn, and grow together while supporting each other in our personal and professional journey”.

To further push the core values of the brand, Herconomy Emerald Grant worth Two Million Naira in collaboration with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual  Violence Agency (DSVA) for survivors of Domestic Violence was presented by Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

L-R Mory Coco, Funke Bucknor

Throughout the evening of the gala, attendees were treated to insightful speeches from distinguished women who have excelled in their fields. These women shared their personal stories of perseverance, determination, and grit, inspiring the audience to pursue their dreams relentlessly

Chike (Nigerian Musician)

Nigerian music lovers were in for a treat at the gala featuring Chike, Precious, Ibquake and Marie serenading the audience with their stunning performances. 

The event was a night filled with soulful and melodious music that left the crowd wanting more. 

L-R Influencer of the year winner Kiekie, Olive Mordi

Confidence Staveley (Winner Woman of the year Innovation & Technology)

As the night progressed, it was time for the much-anticipated awards ceremony and several outstanding women were recognized for their contributions to society in different categories,  ranging from energy to education, entrepreneurship, and more. 

Some of the recipients of the Herconomy awards where; Owen Omogiafo of Transnational Corporation Nigeria, who was awarded CEO of the Year, Ara Sadiq – Advisory for Women’s World Banking was also awarded Woman of the Year: Finance, we also had the likes of the intellectual Folake Soetan CEO of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company who won the award for Woman of the Year: Energy.
The winners, overwhelmed with gratitude, delivered emotional acceptance speeches, expressing their appreciation for the recognition.

Simi Drey

Teni Oyewole

Elozonam

The gala night was a resounding success, leaving attendees with memories that will last a lifetime. It was a night of inspiration, celebration, and empowerment. Herconomy has once again demonstrated its commitment to empowering women and supporting them on their journey toward financial independence.

The Herconomy Gala 2023 was proudly supported by The UK Department of Business and Trade and sponsored by Laurent Perrier, Amstel Malta, Pepsi, Red Bull, MAC, Cadbury, Uncover, Smoov, Abidol Pharma, Alx Africa, Lora’s Cucina, Essenza, JC Decaux, Nuban Beauty, Krispy Kreme, Paxo Beauty, Mouka Limited, Baileys, Fashion Strings, DND travels and VFD microfinance bank.

Design sponsors: 

Planner and creative concept by  @trendybeevents 

@yventkouture 

@kfa_events 

There was also amazing media coverage from News Central, Bella Naija, Media Naija, Techcity, TW Magazine, The Women International, Aforevo TV, Brand Spur, Document Women, Red Edit Magazine, African Bro, and Ziva NG.

Herconomy is Social:

Instagram: @herconomy

LinkedIn: Herconomy

Twitter: @HerconomyInfo

Youtube: Herconomy

Website: www.herconomy.com

 

 

 

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Herconomy

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

