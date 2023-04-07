The Herconomy Fairytale Ball celebrated Women in Style & It was Memorable

On a glittering evening in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, Herconomy, Nigeria’s first Fintech company for women, dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs and professionals through Financial Services, Capacity Building, Community, and opportunities, hosted its much-anticipated gala night. The event was held at the prestigious Civic Center on March 31, 2023.

The lineup of events building to the fairytale ball theme gala night was the

Herconomy Conference, which featured keynote speakers Dupe Olusola, CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Tobuson Alake, Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology LASG, Adenike Macaulay, CEO, Wakanow, Jessica Anuna, CEO, Klasha, panel discussions, and networking sessions on topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, career development, and personal growth.

The highlight of the Herconomy Conference was The Herconomy Enterprise Challenge, a platform committed to supporting women entrepreneurs and providing them with the resources they need to succeed. The challenge saw Ejovwokoghene Eguolo Juliet, the founder of Tipin Recycle emerge, the winner, taking home 1.5 million prize.

Nwakuba Ezinne, Founder of Negs Empire emerged as the first runner up winning a sum of one million naira.

Second runner up Kemi Akorede Olaniyan, founder of Nutrabom Nutrition, and Modupe Diyaolu, founder of Mecash won 500,000 naira each.

Adejoke Lawon, founder of Joks Agro, was the third runner up and won 200,000 naira.

Winners alike gathered in celebration of their accomplishments in their communities for the Herconomy Gala Night. From the black carpet host, Ebunoluwa Dosumu, to the event host, Olive Emodi, everyone came dressed in their best interpretation of the theme, adding to the magical aura of the event. The atmosphere was electric, with excitement and anticipation building up for the main event.

Speaking at the Gala, the CEO of Herconomy, Ife Durosinmi- Etti expressed her excitement about the event that celebrates the accomplishment of women and encourages their empowerment.

She emphasized that the aim of the organization is to facilitate a better economic future for women and women-owned businesses by providing a platform where women can come together to save, connect, learn, and grow while supporting each other in their personal and professional journeys.

She said “We are thrilled to be organizing this event that celebrates women’s achievements and promotes women’s empowerment and helps women reach their goals financially. Our goal is to create a better economic future for women and women-owned businesses so we have built a platform where women can save, connect, learn, and grow together while supporting each other in our personal and professional journey”.

To further push the core values of the brand, Herconomy Emerald Grant worth Two Million Naira in collaboration with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) for survivors of Domestic Violence was presented by Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

Throughout the evening of the gala, attendees were treated to insightful speeches from distinguished women who have excelled in their fields. These women shared their personal stories of perseverance, determination, and grit, inspiring the audience to pursue their dreams relentlessly

Nigerian music lovers were in for a treat at the gala featuring Chike, Precious, Ibquake and Marie serenading the audience with their stunning performances.

The event was a night filled with soulful and melodious music that left the crowd wanting more.

As the night progressed, it was time for the much-anticipated awards ceremony and several outstanding women were recognized for their contributions to society in different categories, ranging from energy to education, entrepreneurship, and more.

Some of the recipients of the Herconomy awards where; Owen Omogiafo of Transnational Corporation Nigeria, who was awarded CEO of the Year, Ara Sadiq – Advisory for Women’s World Banking was also awarded Woman of the Year: Finance, we also had the likes of the intellectual Folake Soetan CEO of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company who won the award for Woman of the Year: Energy.

The winners, overwhelmed with gratitude, delivered emotional acceptance speeches, expressing their appreciation for the recognition.



The gala night was a resounding success, leaving attendees with memories that will last a lifetime. It was a night of inspiration, celebration, and empowerment. Herconomy has once again demonstrated its commitment to empowering women and supporting them on their journey toward financial independence.

