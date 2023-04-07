Get Rewarded for Going Digital with Access Bank’s DiamondXtra Campaign

In a bid to support the Go Digital drive and encourage customers to save and transact digitally, one of the leading retail banks in Nigeria, Access Bank, has announced that it will reward customers who open their DiamondXtra Digital accounts with cash prizes.

The Bank has announced that the campaign is designed to deliver on its promise of continually rewarding Nigerians for their loyalty and continued savings with the largest financial institution in Nigeria. The campaign will run from April 3 to April 30, 2023.

Njideka Esomeju, Group Head of Consumer Banking, recently spoke to newsmen at the bank’s head office, saying,

“At Access Bank, we are all about providing customer focused solutions to serve the needs of our customers in real time, encouraging our customers to imbibe the savings culture to be able to achieve their dreams while putting away something for the future. We have also continued to evolve and offer various digital services and propositions that our customers would need and find most useful at this time; hence the DiamondXtra Digital.”

The DiamondXtra Digital campaign is designed for both new and existing account holders and can be opened in just two minutes. To participate, customers are expected to fund the account with a minimum of N2000 or more and perform at least five transactions using the AccessMore app, the USSD code *901#, or their debit cards.

The first 200 customers to open an account will receive N1000 instant cashback within 24 hours. Additionally, the first 10 customers, based on the number of their digital transactions, will be profiled for a N100,000 business grant each, as well as other exciting cash prizes.

The DiamondXtra Digital is one of the innovative solutions to serve the needs of Nigerian consumers currently and reward loyalty. In this digital era, customers need value-added propositions to save them time, and cost, guarantee the security of transactions as well as empower transact conveniently from anywhere and anytime.

“The more you save, the more you earn points in the DiamondXtra Digital campaign.” Esomeju concluded.

To open the DiamondXtra Digital account in 2 minutes, simply click HERE or dial 9015#. T&Cs apply.

Sponsored Content