Zagg Launches Campaign to Celebrate Nigerians Resourcefulness and Resilience

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Zagg Energy+Malt is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand new thematic campaign, ‘That’s our Kind of Energy,‘ designed to inspire and celebrate the resourcefulness and resilience of Nigerians.

This campaign rides on the belief that nothing is impossible when you have the right kind of energy, and that’s why it encourages every Nigerian to push harder towards their goals, no matter what challenges they may face, ‘when life Zigs, you Zagg’.

To kick off the campaign, Zagg’s electrifying TV commercial debuted on Sunday, April 2, during the BBTitans finale. The commercial captured the true essence of the campaign, showcasing the boundless energy and unwavering determination of Nigerians in pursuit of their dreams. Zagg Energy Drink encourages Nigerians to keep pushing forward toward success. 

To further celebrate the launch of ‘That’s our Kind of Energy,’ Zagg is hosting a one-of-a-kind event that will bring together Nigerians from all walks of life for a day of non-stop fun and inspiration. So, get ready to groove to the beats of amazing music, challenge your friends to thrilling games, and of course, stay energized with plenty of Zagg Energy+Malt  to keep the party going.

But that’s not all. As part of the campaign, Zagg will be embarking on exciting regional tours across Nigeria, connecting with consumers all over the country. You’ll get the chance to try Zagg Energy+Malt for yourself.

So, raise your can to the hustle spirit of Nigeria, and let’s toast to a brighter, more energetic future with Zagg Energy+Malt! 

Click here to watch the official TVC.

