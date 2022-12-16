Art Connects: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Beeta Art Festival Second Edition

African Arts and Culture lovers in Nigeria were treated to three days of conviviality ensconced in theatre, music, film screenings, and workshops at THE BEETA Arts Festival 2022 in Abuja.

The Festival opened with great conversations including the soft power of creativity to influence in partnership with TASCK, and other conversations from international industry heavyweights of African Descent including Oladipo Agbolauje, Michael Afenfia, Mojisola Elufowoju, Sueddie Agema, sharing their wealth of knowledge with new players in African creativity.

Audiences cried, laughed, and applauded all the different activities at the festival, from enhancing their flexibility at the Yoga session with Falilat, Canvass Painting with Fawzah, Food and drink tasting with Chef Amy of Naked Fork, Chef Patrick of 6ixx Lounge and Mixologist Dave of 6ixx Lounge all infused with Tiger Beer. The Jollof wars session had the audience in stitches while Artistry by Preye Edwards mesmerized all present.

The music concert celebrated sounds from some of Nigeria’s finest vocalists including Ruby Gyang, Lobi, Brumeh, and performances from Blackstones and Hearts Heartists.

The Plays all crafted for site-specific spaces were highly immersive from Nostalgia written by Olarotimi Fakunle and directed by Wunmi David Wealth taking us down memory lane of Nigerian storytelling to Aye Wale written by Ifeoma Igwe and directed by Damilola Nelson, made all confront the struggles of men and mental health.

The film showcase was very well received taking us through African folktale to social issues with Monitoring Spirits by David Ukonmadu presented by EbonyLife Creative Academy, Me directed by John Yoila emerging as runner-ups in the Audience Choice, and Leaked by Andrea Peregrino and Nichola Nartey presented by Multichoice Talent Factory emerging as the Best Film at BAF 2022.

The festival — in its second edition, with this year’s theme: ‘Art Connects’, combined both physical events and live-streamed workshops, living up to its theme by connecting African creators from the continent and the diaspora in what can best be described as a spectacular collaboration of creativity and enterprise.

According to Festival Founder and Director, Bikiya Graham-Douglas; one of the goals of the festival is to put together, “the most immersive experience, ensuring that we reach a wider audience physically and digitally.” Olarotimi Fakunle the Festival Producer said,” I am ecstatic at the growth of the Festival from last year and look forward to many great things to come”.

Held at the Nafil Arcade and Water Park, Wuse Zone 5 Abuja, the festival was sponsored by Tiger Beer, Zagg Energy Drink, Brains and Hammers, Chairborne Global Services, 6ixx Lounge and Grill, Paperworth Books, Silverbird Group, Megaletrics, BellaNaija with Chanja Datti as the official recycling partner.

