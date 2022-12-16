Get your Tickets now for the Livespot X Festival | December 16th-18th



The 2022 edition of Livespot X Festival is bigger and more exciting than the last. With this year’s line-up being their most exciting one yet, you don’t want to pass up on this experience at the Livespot Entertarium from the 16th through 18th of December.

The Livespot X Festival is back this year with a slew of amazing performers! This year’s lineup includes some of the biggest names in music, including Mavins, who are celebrating their tenth year in the industry. M.I. Abaga, Lojay, BNXN, Rotimi, and others will all perform at the three-day festival. The Livespot X Festival is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of this Detty December, with so many fantastic acts coming to the stage.

The Livespot X Festival is a celebration of urban pop culture that brings together thrilling performances and interactive areas for a genuinely one-of-a-kind experience. The lineup this year has some of the biggest names in music and art, making it a must-attend event for any fan of urban pop culture.

The first day of the festival commemorates Mavin’s 10-year anniversary. The day will be jam-packed with performances with your favorite Mavin musicians as well as surprise guest appearances. Be there to celebrate a decade of great music and memories!

The second day features Club X with Spinall. The line up features some of Nigeria’s best DJs such as DJ Neptune, DJ Obi, DJ Big N, DJ Hazan, Ms DSF and more to shut down the event with the biggest tunes.

To round out the Livespot X Festival, Nigeria’s greatest musical talent will perform. For the festival’s entertainment, Kizz Daniel, M.I. Abaga, Victony, Lojay, Pheelz, BNXN, and Rotimi will all take the stage. This will undoubtedly be a memorable performance that you will not want to miss.

The exciting festival closes out the Entertainment Week Lagos, an amazing week of showcases, exclusive parties, lab incubations, conferences, investor opportunities, tech engagements. An experience of a lifetime, series of events in Lagos which involved everything entertainment related.

With so much to see and do, the Livespot X Festival is sure to be a memorable experience for all who attend. Be sure to mark your calendars and join us for an urban pop culture celebration like no other!

To get your tickets for the Livespot X Festival now, Click Here or contact +234 908 722 6001 for table inquiries and bookings.

For more info, visit

www.livespotnation.com

www.ewlagos.com

www.livespot360.com

For more updates, follow their social media pages via @LiveSpot360 @ewlagos @livespotx.

#EWLagos #Livespotxfestival

