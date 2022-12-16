Fuji Vibration 3.0 pulled a Crowd of over 3000 to an Evening of Stellar Performances from Fuji’s Finest

Fuji Vibrations by ‘Fuji: A Opera’ held its third edition on December 8, 2022, at Muri Okunola Park in Lagos, to a diverse group of distinguished guests.

The night featured different generations of Fuji artists serving up their distinct Fuji styles to the delight of the packed house. Technocrats, industry titans, media moguls, tech entrepreneurs, visual artists, socialites, influencers, music journalists, thrill seekers, and Fuji music aficionados made up much of the audience.

Jide Taiwo, the host, praised Fuji music as a globally recognised genre and attributed its success to grassroots influence; he also teased the quality of the night’s lineup and promised the audience a night to remember.

A Queen of Fuji, Yeye Eniba, ushered in the night as she delivered a commanding performance that captivated the audience. Her stirring vocal prowess and quick dancing feet kept the audience glued to the stage as she slowly etched a mark on everyone’s hearts.

Omo Aje Wasiu, one of Wasiu Ayinde Marshall’s (KWAM1) many protégés, delivered a performance that set him apart from the many who admire his music mentor. he exuded a calm command of his vocals that incites and excited, and the stage presence of a fully realised performance act.

Agba Awo Fuji is a ten-year-old, who has a band, with his backing vocalists of children his age. This young Fuji sensation held court and held his own, belting his voice and stretching his vocal cords like a pro. His quick rise to fame and the credibility of his act attests to the influence of Fuji music on young people and the genre’s long longevity.

Awo Agba Fuji won the surprise performing act Instagram poll held by the Fuji: A Opera team to choose the final act for Fuji Vibrations.

Fuji represents fusion, and this was shown by The Maze Xtreme, a masked DJ duo, that served up the Fuji sound via heart-pounding Electronic Dance Music (EDM) loops. They were the surprise act last year; this year, they earned their invitation by getting the guests up and dancing to familiar songs mixed with EDM for a sonic cocktail.

Sefiu Alao, also known as ‘Baba Oko’, delivered a memorable performance. His lyrics are heartfelt, illustrative, and singable, and his performance conveyed wise sayings, philosophy, vulnerability, and observations from daily life. Shefiu Alao is an impressive performer.

Then came Taye Currency, who understood how to rouse the crowd. To the teeming audience, his songs were familiar. They yelled, jumped, and screamed. He had feigned surprise at the crowd’s recognition of him, and then he delivered song after song.

As he performed, he walked down the stage, shaking the hands of guests who sang his songs word for word. Taye enthralled the audience, earning him an encore.

SK Sensation, president of FUMAN, ascended the stage with members of the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria as they recited the Fuman anthem. He also expressed how excited the association was to collaborate with Fuji: A Opera on this edition and reassured support for future Fuji Vibrations editions. He told the audience how Fuji: A Opera came to be and spoke highly of the organisers.

Sk Sensation is a true Fuji artist and it showed when took to the stage and delivered a clinical performance that resonated with the crowd, which was eager to see KWAM 1 perform. In anticipation, his performance calmed and elevated the atmosphere.

Saheed Osupa might have been a Fuji music teacher if he wasn’t a brilliant Fuji musician, as a master lyricist, worshipper, and poet, his love for his creator is evident in his lyrics.

He would frequently teach about the history of the music genre and humbly explain his place in the large family tree. Saheed Osupa is well-liked because he understands when to be vulnerable and when to brag; with evidence.his commanding stage presence, mixed with vulnerable performance to help him connect with his audience.

KS1 Malaika is a fantastic musician and performer, when commanding his band, he demonstrates his command of arrangement and cadence. Maliaka showed off special twirls at the sound of his own music. a true professional. His success on TikTok and other social media platforms with the song ‘Ose Olohon’ demonstrates his versatility and adaptability.

Do2dtun, celebrity hype man and Supa Komando ambassador, unveiled the new one-litre Supa Komando pet bottle before introducing the Mayegun of Fuji Music, K1 De Ultimate, the night’s headliner.

Do2dtun spoke about K1 De Ultimate’s efforts to keep the Fuji music genre alive, which drew rousing applause from the crowd, which was still on their feet at around midnight.

The evening also marked the 50th anniversary of K1 De Ultimate performing on stage. Tosin Ashafa, executive producer of Fuji: A Opera, and Bobo Omotayo, Creator & Founder of Fuji: A Opera, presented K1 De Ultimate with an ‘Icon Award’ and expressed gratitude to the music legend for his unwavering support for Fuji: A Opera since its inception.

Fuji: A Opera organisers, sponsors, and Fuji musicians, along with K1 De Ultimate, posed for photos and cut a commemorative cake, which was cut at the spelling of Fifty by over 3,000 guests at Muri Okunola Park.

K1 De Ultimate reaffirmed his unwavering support for Fuji: A Opera and bestowed fatherly blessings on the organisers. He prayed and assured the team of the support of Fuji musicians past and present.

K1 De Ultimate took the stage and sang his anthems. It started with a serenade and ended with a jive; he performed soulful Fuji music with music alphabets of Fuji that other acts had not explored. K1 De Ultimate is a consummate musician and a true legend in his genre with vocals to be reckoned with.

Fuji Vibrations served as a reminder that the Fuji genre is still shaping popular culture and represents some of the best of indigenous Nigerian music.

With an impressive turnout of over 3000 people gathered in the heart of Lagos to celebrate music and its fascinating subculture, more importantly, it served to remind us all that music can bring strangers together. These instances serve as a reminder of the unity that Fuji music brings.

The night ended with Lagos vibrating in Fuchsia Pink Fuji prints created by guests in their own style and personality.

The visitors exited the park, chirping with anticipation of what the coming year would bring. What colour would be the theme for 2023, who would be the headliner and more.

Fuji: A Opera wishes to express gratitude to her sponsors, Goldberg Beer, Regal Dry Gin, and Supa Komando Energy Drink.

