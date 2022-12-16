‘The Story of Aina on Iddo Island’ is a Special storybook by LASRAB on the History of Lagos

Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau (LASRAB), as part of its statutory responsibility of ensuring the acquisition and preservation of records and assets of enduring value, as well as promoting and sustaining the heritage of the state, has launched a historical storybook titled ‘The Story of Aina on Iddo Island’ on Monday, December 12th 2022.

Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, Director General LASRAB, in a press statement issued ahead of the book launch, said

The Bureau is committed to ensuring Lagosians’ interest in their cultural heritage is stimulated by every means possible, hence the birth of the storybook idea.

The comic book which is dedicated to all Lagosians is written to help the present and future generations of Lagosians to understand, improve, manage and preserve their historical heritage and to engender an emotional connection with their historical background.

Aina on Iddo Island is a historical story of real-life events during the reign of legendary Olofin and Aina, a wealthy livestock trader who was falsely accused of witchcraft and how she sought external help from the Benin kingdom to avenge her.

The twists and turns in this first historical storybook about Lagos make for an interesting read for all ages regardless of social status, with vivid descriptions of some heroic and gallant actions by past rulers to defend the Lagos territory from being penetrated by external aggression.

Adebiyi-Abiola further said other interesting historical story books, such as The Story of the First Queen Mother of Lagos, are coming soon after the inaugural book launch to sustain public interest in all that the present administration is doing to promote the agenda of the theme on Entertainment and Tourism.

She said the essence of the storybook, published in comic form, is to arrest the attention and inspire the younger generation to attain lofty heights by connecting with their ancestral achievements that birthed the modern society we have today.

The Director General reiterated the need to reintroduce history as a subject back into the academic curriculum; believing these historical storybooks will enrich the minds of students, helping them gain a better understanding of the past, as well as instilling pride in the actions of their heroes past.

