AWP Network honours Idia Aisien, Fakhuus Hashim & Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi-Balogun

Mary Olushoga, Founder of the AWP Network hosted a networking dinner for members of its network on Thursday, February 20th, 2020. At the networking dinner, the following individuals: Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi-Balogun, Idia Aisen, and Fakhuus Hashim. were honoured for their work.

About the honourees:

Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi-Balogun

Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi-Balogun is an award-winning author, certified public accountant, a lecturer at the University of Maryland, College Park and board member of United for Kids Foundation where she has raised over $400,000 for children in need. In 2017, Fajingbesi-Balogun started the She-EO events initiative – a powerful, soul inspiring and life-transforming program for purpose-driven women of African descent. The talk-show style experience features experts and “battle-tested winners,” whose stories, authenticity and experiences transform the lives of its audience. The goal of She-EO is to provide a safe platform for women of African descent to retreat and discuss issues related to personal growth and community engagement.

Fakhuus Hashim

Led by Fakhuus Hashim, the #ArewaMeToo movement revealed the magnitude of gender-based violence in Northern Nigeria and showed how patriarchal structures continue to enable different types of violence and abuse against women and girls. The youth-led movement provided a holistic approach to reduce risk, prevent abuses, help victims and ensure justice by not just shattering the glass of silence against unfair and harmful practices but also enabling behavioral change. Behaviou

Idia Aisien

Model and TV personality, Idia Aisien has worked with the AWP Network since 2016. Her most recent project with the AWP Network was in collaboration with Covenant University’s H.O.P.E Foundation, where she worked closely with secondary school students at Lagos State Model College, Meiran and assisted them in developing their business plans and entrepreneurial ideas.

Mary Olushoga, Founder of the AWP Network states, “we are honored to have established a platform that recognizes African women and girls serving their local communities. We are extremely glad to establish a platform that allows us to hear directly from those doing the groundwork. These individuals are usually not recognized. In fact, their organizations struggle with everything from funding to staff recruitment. At the AWP Network, we hope that we can continue to shed light on their work so that the government, private organizations, and volunteers can continue to support their efforts. It is a wonderful opportunity for us at the AWP Network to provide such a platform for leaders, for women, for girls doing amazing work in their respective communities. Thank you to Tope Balogun, Idia Aisen and Fakhuus Hashim for inspiring the next generation of African women and girls.”

The first recipient of this prestigious award went to Itoro Eze-Anaba, Founder of the Mirabel Rape Crisis Center who was honored at the AWP Network ‘Get Connected’ Forum for her dedication, service, and commitment to women and girls’ empowerment in Nigeria.

In attendance at the event were: Reginald Bassey, AdeRemi Ademiju, Joseph Ogbeide, Brand Manager at the Nigerian Stock Exchange; Oreoluwa Somolu-Lesi, Executive Director of the Women’s Technology Center, a non-profit organization serving girls in technology; Nkemdilim Begho, Obama Global Leader and CEO of FutureSoft Nigeria; Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, Director General of Lagos State Record and Archives Bureau; Saudat Salami, CEO of EasyShop Easycook Services Limited; Jola Ayeye, CEO of CashMadam Collective and I Said What I Said Podcast; Lisa Ebere, Chief Digital Marketer and Founder at Reveal Media; Mofolusade Sonaike, Founder of Mumpreneur9ja amongst others.



———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content

