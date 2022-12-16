Inside the BOSEKO Event & the Dayo Adebayo Photo Exhibition as they Tell Authentic Stories of Lagos

Connect with us

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Engagement Kick Off (BOSEKO), brought the business community into close discussion with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanyo-Olu recently.

The event, tagged The Long View of Lagos Mega City: Expansion & Investment Opportunities provided another platform for the governor to engage directly with entrepreneurs, business leaders and captains of industry and assure them of his government commitment to the growth of enterprises and development of the state.

BOSEKO is an initiative that tells authentic Lagos stories of the people who live and come to Lagos and have made strides in different facets of their lives. It seeks to through people, showcase success stories of people in different works of life who have been impacted the programmes and initiatives of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

BOSEKO also played host to the governor and other top members of his administration at the Dayo Adedayo Photo Exhibition, tagged “Sellable”.

