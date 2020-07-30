Connect with us

Òwe Yorùbá - 'A Rescue to the Threatened Yoruba Language' by Dayo Adedayo

Adeyinka Tekenah, Kehinde Ayanleye make Africa Netpreneur Prize 50 Finalists

Grace Agada: Concerned About How to Improve Your Chances Of Financial Success?

Boluwa Olojo of Go Ads Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Thelma Iheanacho, Toluwanimi Sonuga & Joseph Divine are Winners at the 2020 Wole Soyinka Essay Competition

Akinlabi Ajelabi of Josla Electric is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Are You A Small Business Owner? You Might Need These Consultants

#BellaNaijaWCW Lynda Omerekpe-Ori is Helping Africans Learn & Monetise Vocational Skills with Cash Your Passion

“Prioritizing Creativity is Key to Running a Successful Business” - Rorisang Setlogelo on Under 40 CEOs

Charles Edosomwan of Teksight Edge PR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Òwe Yorùbá – ‘A Rescue to the Threatened Yoruba Language’ by Dayo Adedayo

3 hours ago

Yoruba Language

As the Yoruba language faces the threat of extinction in view of the low understanding and usage of it by today’s generation with exposure to western education, there is one man all proud sons and daughters of Oduduwa would have to thank. He is no other than an ace photographer and cultural anthropologist, Dayo Adedayo.

The significance of retaining and reminding ourselves of the value of our cultural signposts cannot be overstated. This Is why Dayo Adedayo has come to the rescue of the threatened language with a book titled, “Owe Yoruba”, also known as Yoruba Proverbs in English. In the book, Adedayo presents a sizzling translation of Yoruba proverbs to aid members of the younger generation of Yoruba descent.

According to the widely traveled landscape photography guru, “it is time to commune in the language of our ancestors and remind ourselves of our identity, our culture, and our past. Here’s the chance to enjoy and apply the wit and wisdom of the ancients to your world.”

The book, “Owe Yoruba” is a combination of pictures and an English translation of Yoruba proverbs on each page with the foreword written by veteran journalist and Chairman of the Ovation Media Group, Dele Momodu.

Yoruba

Speaking about the author, Dele Momodu has this to say: “he was the one who shot the iconic cover SEE DUBAI AND DIE Edition for OVATION INTERNATIONAL nearly 20 years ago. Since then, he has traveled globally and returned to Nigeria to visit every local government in search of Nigeria’s hidden treasures. He has capped it up with publishing many books on photography, Yoruba culture, and language with extraordinary illustrations and translations. His latest book is Owe Yoruba, that is, Yoruba Proverbs is one which I proudly recommend to every African.”

This is a must-have book for every Yoruba men and women in Nigeria and in Diaspora and a good gift to family, friends, and colleagues at work.

Owe Yoruba is now available at the following shops:

Quintessence Gallery: Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Tel: +2348033275401

Terra Kulture: Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Tel: +2348104224137

40B: 40B Raymond Njoku, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Tel: +2348027241429

BT EXPRESS: Carlin Concept Plaza Plot 1438
KM 27, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, Abuja.
Phone Number: +2347042515158

BT EXPRESS: Suite BB003 Hillside Plaza, Asokoro, Abuja.
Phone Number +2348111414141

For More information;

Visit the website: www.dayoadedayo.com
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +2349017770777

