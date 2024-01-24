Connect with us

Glo Celebrates Loyalty: Long-Serving Employees Rewarded for Years of Dedicated Service

Globacom’s Group Executive Director, Folasade Michael-Adenuga (8th from left), with some of the 89 staff members who received mouth-watering sums of money for working for the company for up to 20 years at the Glo Staff Party held on Saturday night at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

It was an evening of dance, music, and comedy as digital services company Globacom hosted its staff on Saturday at a colourful 20th-anniversary party, themed “Twenty and Unlimited.” Its long-serving staff were celebrated and rewarded for their loyalty and commitment over the last 20 years.

Held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, 89 employees who had worked for the company for the past 20 years were said to have received millions of naira each.

In her speech, which kicked off the party, Executive Vice Chairman, of Globacom, Bella Disu, paid glowing tribute to the awardees for their immense contributions to the company’s growth over the past 20 years. She also commended different business units for the efforts that have kept the company on a successful path over the years.

Speaking further, Bella Disu said,

“This year, I want us to move forward with even greater zeal and energy than we had in our first two decades, and I want you to know without a doubt that your work is the foundation and key to our future. This year, we are committed not only to our company’s growth but also to your individual success. We will work tirelessly to increase value for you, our staff, all our subscribers, and all stakeholders. This is our promise to you. Thank you for twenty years. Together, we are good, and together, we are unlimited.”

The evening was said to be one of endless entertainment, as the party featured top music acts including Wande Coal, Glo ambassadors Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka and Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, who kept the event alive with different hit tracks, with Glo staff all in Green outfits dancing heartily all through.

Kizz Daniel thrills the audience

There were also Mr. and Miss Glo contests, which further added to the fun and excitement at the event.

In the Mr. Glo competition, Ifoghale Ashaka came in first, while Hakeem Obayomi and Olalekan Agbaje were first and second runners-up, respectively. Mr. Glo won N2 million, while Hakeem and Olalekan went home with N1 million and N750,000, respectively.  Also, Gift Okafor was crowned Miss Glo, winning N2 million, while Favour Akinbayo won N1 million as the first runner-up.

Faith Chika Obi, the second runner-up, received N750,000. The best-dressed male and female also won N500,000 each.

In the dancing competition, Tegha Mobaghan won N500,000 in the female category, with Abiola Agunbiade winning the same prize in the male category. Chukwudi Okorie and Otesanya Adetayo were winners in the singing competition, winning N500,000 each as well.

There was also a food “quaffing” competition that attracted N500,000 to the winners in the male and female categories, while 20 early birds (first to arrive at the party) won N250,000 each, just as 50-midnight owls (last to leave) also got N500,000 each in the two gender categories.

The event was attended by different personalities, including Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu; Nollywood stars, Ego Boyo, Ini Edo, Ebube Nwagbo, and Bolanle Ninalowo; comedian Broda Shaggi; and fashion icon Mai Atafo.

Globacom’s Group Executive Director, Folasade Michael-Adenuga (left) presenting a cheque to the winner of the Best Dressed female competition.

