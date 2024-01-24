Sip and Celebrate: Smirnoff’s Unforgettable Moments at the December 2023 Lagos Music Festivals

In the celebration of ‘Detty’ December 2023, Smirnoff took center stage at three of the biggest music festivals in Lagos: Empire Warehouse, Nativeland Festival, and Asake Live in Concert.

These events provided a platform for consumers to revel in the thrill of live performances and the infectious energy that defines Smirnoff events. Revelers were immersed in the world of Smirnoff with Instagrammable photobooths, exciting Smirnoff cocktails, Smirnoff merchandise stands, a tattoo station, and epic performances by an array of hot-in-culture artists, including Asake, Olamide, Ayra Star, OdumudoBlvck, Bloody Civilian, Shallipopi, as well as DJs Uncle Waffles and DJ Titanium.

Smirnoff is renowned for its commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering unrivalled experiences. Our partnership with these hot-culture-platforms showcases Smirnoff’s unwavering dedication to providing immersive consumers experiences, one sip at a time. said Abi Ipaye, Senior Brand Manager, Smirnoff.

Here is what went down:



