Sip and Celebrate: Smirnoff's Unforgettable Moments at the December 2023 Lagos Music Festivals

Glo Celebrates Loyalty: Long-Serving Employees Rewarded for Years of Dedicated Service

Experience the TECNO's SPARK 20 AFCON Watch Party – Your Ticket to Real-Time Football Bliss

Here are the Kings to Watch Out for in Nigeria’s Event Industry!

XII Lagos Celebrates Successful 4th Street Shakara Season Fashion Competition

BONA Expo Hosted the Green Beauty Founders Retreat at Monty Suites: Here’s How It Went

Uncovering the Magic of TECNO's Unforgettable Fan Fest Experience | Get the Scoop

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

See How Ini Dima-Okojie 'ATE!' Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Sensational Ceremony

Sip and Celebrate: Smirnoff's Unforgettable Moments at the December 2023 Lagos Music Festivals

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In the celebration of ‘Detty’ December 2023, Smirnoff took center stage at three of the biggest music festivals in Lagos: Empire Warehouse, Nativeland Festival, and Asake Live in Concert.

These events provided a platform for consumers to revel in the thrill of live performances and the infectious energy that defines Smirnoff events. Revelers were immersed in the world of Smirnoff with Instagrammable photobooths, exciting Smirnoff cocktails, Smirnoff merchandise stands, a tattoo station, and epic performances by an array of hot-in-culture artists, including Asake, Olamide, Ayra Star, OdumudoBlvck, Bloody Civilian, Shallipopi, as well as DJs Uncle Waffles and DJ Titanium.

Smirnoff is renowned for its commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering unrivalled experiences.

Our partnership with these hot-culture-platforms showcases Smirnoff’s unwavering dedication to providing immersive consumers experiences, one sip at a time. said Abi Ipaye, Senior Brand Manager, Smirnoff.

Here is what went down:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

