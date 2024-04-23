Get Ready to Level up! | The Grow With Renny Live Experience 2.0 is Back

Feeling like your twenties are a whirlwind of possibilities? You’re not wrong! This is the decade to lay the groundwork for future success, and The Grow with Renny Live Experience 2.0 is here to be your guide.

The Grow With Renny Live Experience is for young adults in their 20s – 30s who are ready to transform their thinking, challenge their potential, and learn the strategies, structures, and systems they need to maximize this season of their lives fully.

Here is why you would not want to miss this:

The Grow With Renny Live Experience is much more than an average conference! From keynote sessions featuring industry leaders to interactive panel discussions on career, entrepreneurship, friendship, finance, and more, you stand to gain valuable insights and practical advice from those who have been there and done that.

Date: Wednesday, May 1st, 2024

Venue: Pistis Conference Center, Lekki

Time: 9:00 am

Here’s what you should expect:

Keynote sessions

Get inspired by industry leaders who’ve crushed it and are still crushing it. Learn how to build your career, launch a dream business, and design a life you love.

Panel discussions

Dive deep into hot topics like career paths, building friendships, mastering your finances, and more. Get real, practical advice from those who’ve been there, and done that.

Networking galore

Connect with other ambitious young people on the same mission to win their twenties. Make friends, swap ideas, and watch your network grow.

Games & Fun

Learning should be fun and we’re all about keeping things lively. Get ready for games, laughter, and amazing prizes!

Can’t make it in person? No worries! The whole event will be streamed live, so you can be a part of this experience from anywhere.

Secure your spot today by clicking here to register. Don’t miss this year’s Grow with Renny Live Experience as it promises to be epic!

Sponsored Content