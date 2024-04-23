Connect with us

Obi Asika, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Angela Kyerenaten-Jimoh & Steve Babaeko Among Awarding Jury for 2024 Cannes Lions

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Cannes Lions has selected jurists for its 2024 International Festival of Creativity. These jurors will award the world’s very best creative and effective work, benchmarking excellence.

The Awarding Jury represents the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines, across 54 markets – the highest number ever represented. From Nigeria, Steve Babaeko (CEO, X3M Ideas Group) will be a juror for Print & Publishing Lions, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo (Standard Bank Group) for Sustainable Development Goals, Obi Asika (National Council for Arts and Culture) for Entertainment Music Lions, and Chima Okenimkpe (Publicis, West Africa) for Direct Lions.

Ghana is represented for the first time by Angela Kyerenaten-Jimoh (National digital transformation lead for Africa, Microsoft) who will be judging the Creative Business Transformation category.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a global event for creative communications, advertising, and related fields. The festival is considered the largest gathering in the industry, running from June 17th to 21st, 2024. Throughout the week, works from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated.

Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, said: We’re delighted to have a balance and breadth of expertise and global representation across our Juries. The Awarding Juries represent the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines, and we welcome the unique perspectives they bring. We thank them for their time, dedication and care in setting the global creative benchmark for our industry.”

Marian Brannelly, global director of awards, LIONS, added: It’s exciting to see representation from four new markets this year – Armenia, Ghana, Pakistan and Panama – as well as the highest-ever representation from the Middle East and Africa. Our Jurors play a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the Lions, and we thank them for everything they bring to the important task ahead.

See the full list of the Awarding Jury here.

