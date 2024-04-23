Discover the Eid Goodness as Malta Guinness rocks the Special Eid Fest across 3 Cities in Nigeria!

It was an unforgettable Eid celebration as Malta Guinness, one of Africa’s leading premium adult non-alcoholic beverage, brought its party train to three major cities – Abuja, Lagos, and Ibadan – with vibrant Eid celebrations to mark the conclusion of Ramadan. Held on April 10th, 2024, these events treated Muslim faithfuls to an unforgettable experience packed with nourishing goodness.

The Eid parties, powered by Malta Guinness, saw attendees enjoy a festive atmosphere through various activities including dance-offs, quizzes, games, mocktail-making contests. Notable Social media Influencers such as Asherkine, Chef T, Hauwa, Mory Coco in Lagos and Olootu Agba Lumee in Ibadan graced the events, adding to the excitement. Over N600,000 worth of shopping vouchers were won across the 3 locations, with winners of the eating and mocktail competitions taking home N50,000 shopping vouchers each.

The events had a remarkable turnout, with a combined number of over 1000 attendees enjoying the festivities and confirming that the Malta Guinness brand indeed has plenty of goodness to share with communities. Participants and winners alike expressed their appreciation for the brand’s continuous efforts to bring smiles to the faces of consumers through various goodness initiatives.

Ife Odedere, Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, speaking on the Eid party experience, expressed gratitude to all attendees and highlighting the importance of spreading joy and kindness.

Malta Guinness symbolizes joy, togetherness, and goodness, and so, we are delighted to celebrate the goodness of Eid-El-Fitr our esteemed consumers, marking the end of Ramadan. Thank you for your support. Happy Eid!, he said.

At the Lagos event, attendees were treated to an exhilarating experience as a lucky winner enjoyed Asherkine’s ’30 Seconds with Asher’ speed shopping spree, taking home items worth over N100k. This exciting initiative exemplifies Malta Guinness’s dedication to spreading joy and making a positive impact in communities.

Earlier during the fasting season, Malta Guinness had extended its commitment to social responsibility by reaching out to communities with nourishing goodness. Over 600 families were supported through the distribution of food items and Malta Guinness products in partnership with the Lagos Food Bank, FOMWAN orphanage in Ibadan, and The Kiek Foundation in Abuja.

Remember, Do Good, Feel Good!

