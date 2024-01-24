Connect with us

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

See How Ini Dima-Okojie 'ATE!' Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Sensational Ceremony

Tems is Gorgeous in Luxe Fashion on the January 2024 Issue of The Cut, Check It Out

Ayo Edebiri Takes Impeccable Quiet Luxury to the 75th Emmys & Bags Her 3rd Trophy of the Season

Idris & Sabrina Elba Were Loved Up in Jeans at the Gucci Ancora Menswear AW 2024/25 Fashion Show

Ever-Gorgeous Funmi Iyanda Stuns in VICNATE's New SISI GIRL Campaign, Check It Out

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

British-Nigerian TV presenter —  Onatejiro AJ Odudu is showing off a rare mix of minimalism & glamour in the February 2024 issue of British Vogue.

Rocking a single braided ponytail with well-groomed full brows and no-makeup makeup, AJ is seen wearing a variety of outfits from a black bodysuit paired with black gloves to a cotton Gucci shirt, Rabanne trousers with belt detail, and Bottega Veneta earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

According to the magazine, AJ Odudu is the new queen of reality TV –  a crown she wears with a backstory as compelling as her on-screen charisma.

In the February 2024 issue of British Vogue (out now), she opens up to Kerry McDermott about her journey in the industry. When asked about the challenges of being a black female in the limelight, AJ Odudu responds, “Being Black was not even the hardest thing.”

Someone asked me once what it was like being a Black female coming up in the industry. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, being Black was not even the hardest thing’.

A little BTS from the shoot

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu)

The interview unveils layers of resilience and triumph, showcasing a woman who has transcended barriers and stereotypes. AJ Odudu’s narrative is a testament to her indomitable spirit, proving that her success is not merely skin deep.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu)

Now gracing news stands, read the interview and see the full story here.

Credits

Talent: @AJOdudu
Photography: @BenWellerStudio
Styling: @Jessica_Gerardi
Hair: @Am_Stagrams
Makeup: @BeccaWordingham
Nails: @TrishLomax
Set design: @JoshStovell
Production: @_The.Curated

