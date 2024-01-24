British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

British-Nigerian TV presenter — Onatejiro AJ Odudu is showing off a rare mix of minimalism & glamour in the February 2024 issue of British Vogue.

Rocking a single braided ponytail with well-groomed full brows and no-makeup makeup, AJ is seen wearing a variety of outfits from a black bodysuit paired with black gloves to a cotton Gucci shirt, Rabanne trousers with belt detail, and Bottega Veneta earrings.

According to the magazine, AJ Odudu is the new queen of reality TV – a crown she wears with a backstory as compelling as her on-screen charisma.

In the February 2024 issue of British Vogue (out now), she opens up to Kerry McDermott about her journey in the industry. When asked about the challenges of being a black female in the limelight, AJ Odudu responds, “Being Black was not even the hardest thing.”

A little BTS from the shoot

The interview unveils layers of resilience and triumph, showcasing a woman who has transcended barriers and stereotypes. AJ Odudu’s narrative is a testament to her indomitable spirit, proving that her success is not merely skin deep.

Now gracing news stands, read the interview and see the full story here.

