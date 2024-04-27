Abuja Brunches with a Fizz! Fayrouz & Sabi Groove Events Host Bubbly Bash

Abuja’s social scene got a bubbly boost! Fayrouz partnered with Sabi Groove Events for a stylish brunch at The Pavilion on April 20th. Guests enjoyed delicious bites and refreshing Fayrouz beverages, making it a day filled with fun and flavour.

The venue buzzed as guests were welcomed into the elegant arena. While the guests enjoyed their drinks and delicious dishes, various talented acts, including Lord Vino, Zeph, DJ Burna, and the Syne Band, entertained the guests with their performances.

Guests were treated to an exclusive taste of the brand’s Apple-Watermelon and Pineapple flavours, which, with their tantalising taste, perfectly complemented the vibrant atmosphere.

At Fayrouz, we are all about creating unique consumer experiences. The Sabi Brunch in Abuja is a perfect example of this. We are very happy with the outcome and we will continue to find opportunities to connect with our consumers whilst creating lasting memories.said Oluchukwu Ohakawa, Brand Manager, Fayrouz, Nigerian Breweries.

Fayrouz Made a Splash Last August, with the “Here’s To Taste” campaign unveiling a stunning new look and the irresistible Apple-Watermelon flavour, taking taste buds on a refreshing adventure.

Cheers to more wholesome experiences with Fayrouz!

