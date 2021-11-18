Meet the Speakers defining decade of the Creative for the 2021 ABC Conference

The Art, business, and Creativity conference is a gathering of creatives across Africa. It is aimed at equipping and empowering creatives across Africa to enhance their skills, build an authentic body of work and thriving businesses so that they can impact their world with their distinct gifts and talents leading to a meaningful shift in the role creatives play in the transformation of Africa

The Conference is targeted at Creative Enthusiast and Business owners across different sectors (Photographers, Videographers, Hair Artists, Makeup Artist, Fashion Stylists..etc )

What We Intend To Achieve:

Create an avenue for discussions that spans beyond just the technical know-how or skills so that Creatives become better business leaders Empower creatives across Africa to enhance their skills, build an authentic body of work, and thriving businesses so that they can impact their world with their distinct gifts and talents leading to a meaningful shift in the role creative play in the transformation of Africa. Equip creatives on how to train their minds to see and take advantage of new opportunities in the emerging decade whilst leveraging on existing assets. Help creatives understand the power of collaborations and consistent personal development as a winning strategy in the emerging decade. Help creatives to deal with Imposter Syndrome, Creative Block, and Lack of confidence. Understand the value of the work we do so that they are better positioned to build an authentic body of work that is meaningful and fulfilling

Convener: Yagazie Eguare

A Professional Photographer and Educator Equipping a generation of creative Leaders to grow successful businesses so that they can impact their world with their gift.

Conference Details:

Start Date : Nov 30, 2021

End Date: December 1st, 2021

Time: 9 am daily

Venue: Kairos Hub, Lekki Lagos State

Nature of Event: Hybrid

Expected Attendance: 50-70 participants onsite & up to 3000 participants online

Speakers Line Up:

Udo Okonjo– CEO Fine and Country West Africa, Dayo Adedayo – Photographer and Author, Bayo Omoboriowo – Photographer to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tolu Michaels – Personal Branding Strategist, Tomie Balogun – Founder, Twelve App, Debola Deji-Kurunmi– Founder, Immerse Coaching Company, John Obidi – Founder, HeadStart Africa, Paul Nilson – Photographer & Film-Maker and Isaac Emokpae– Visual Artist

Conference Fee:

Onsite Registration + Masterclasses ($99) https://paystack.com/pay/us0rhkrlgw

Online Registration + Masterclasses + ALL Replays ($25) https://paystack.com/pay/91-36gabrh

Online Registration ( Conference only) – $2 https://paystack.com/pay/lo20pydgqc

Benefits of attending the ABC conference

Participants get to:

Get in the same room and be empowered by exceptional Industry Leaders Elevate their thinking and position themselves to see + seize the right opportunities as they emerge Network with a global community of like-minded creatives Shatter self-limiting beliefs and activate greater potentials within them. Learn, Unlearn, Relearn how to think and THRIVE not just as a creative but also as a Business owner

Website for the Conference:

www.theabcconference.com

Contact: Email: [email protected]

Instagram:

@Gazmadu

@Gazmadueducation

@Gazmadustudios

BellaNaija is a media partner for ABC Conference