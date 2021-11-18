Connect with us

Events

Meet the Speakers defining decade of the Creative for the 2021 ABC Conference

Events Inspired

Khadija El-Bedweihy, Ikenna Nzewi & Navalayo Osembo are 'Africa's Business Heroes' 2021 Top 3 Winners

Events Movies & TV

Olu Jacobs, Ijeoma Grace Agu, "Lady Buckit & the Motley MoPsters" + Other Winners at AFRIFF Globe Awards 2021

Events

The Experience 2021 is in the Air! Here is how You can Hop on the ‘Experience Duet Challenge’

Events

Accion Microfinance Bank is set to hold its 4th Financial Inclusion Seminar | December 8th

Events

Sickle Cell Aid Foundation is set to Hold a Family Fun Fair | December 11

Events

Nania by Achimba is back with another sensational event themed Food Island – an African wave

Events

WISCAR's annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference holds November 23rd - 27th

Events Scoop

Modupeola Fadugba's 'The Artist's Algorithm: Why Nations Win' Art Exhibition is Not to Be Missed

Events

Register to attend the FSDH Women in Business event themed "The Future Focused Female" | November 19th

Events

Meet the Speakers defining decade of the Creative for the 2021 ABC Conference

Published

5 hours ago

 on

 

The Art, business, and Creativity conference is a gathering of creatives across Africa. It is aimed at equipping and empowering creatives across Africa to enhance their skills, build an authentic body of work and thriving businesses so that they can impact their world with their distinct gifts and talents leading to a meaningful shift in the role creatives play in the transformation of Africa

The Conference is targeted at Creative Enthusiast and Business owners across different sectors (Photographers, Videographers, Hair Artists, Makeup Artist, Fashion Stylists..etc )  

What We Intend To Achieve: 

  1. Create an avenue for discussions that spans beyond just the technical know-how or skills so that Creatives become better business leaders
  2. Empower creatives across Africa to enhance their skills, build an authentic body of work, and thriving businesses so that they can impact their world with their distinct gifts and talents leading to a meaningful shift in the role creative play in the transformation of Africa.
  3. Equip creatives on how to train their minds to see and take advantage of new opportunities in the emerging decade whilst leveraging on existing assets.
  4. Help creatives understand the power of collaborations and consistent personal development as a winning strategy in the emerging decade.
  5. Help creatives to deal with Imposter Syndrome, Creative Block, and Lack of confidence.
  6. Understand the value of the work we do so that they are better positioned to build an authentic body of work that is meaningful and fulfilling

Convener: Yagazie Eguare

A Professional Photographer and Educator Equipping a generation of creative Leaders to grow successful businesses so that they can impact their world with their gift. 

Conference Details: 

Start Date : Nov 30, 2021

End Date: December 1st, 2021

Time: 9 am daily

Venue: Kairos Hub, Lekki Lagos State

Nature of Event: Hybrid

Expected Attendance: 50-70 participants onsite & up to 3000 participants online

Speakers Line Up:

Udo Okonjo– CEO Fine and Country West Africa, Dayo Adedayo – Photographer and Author, Bayo Omoboriowo – Photographer to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tolu Michaels – Personal Branding Strategist, Tomie Balogun – Founder, Twelve App,  Debola Deji-Kurunmi– Founder, Immerse Coaching Company, John Obidi – Founder, HeadStart Africa, Paul Nilson – Photographer & Film-Maker and Isaac Emokpae– Visual Artist

Conference Fee:

Onsite Registration + Masterclasses ($99) https://paystack.com/pay/us0rhkrlgw

Online Registration + Masterclasses + ALL Replays ($25) https://paystack.com/pay/91-36gabrh

Online Registration ( Conference only) – $2 https://paystack.com/pay/lo20pydgqc

Benefits of attending the ABC conference

Participants get to:

  1. Get in the same room and be empowered by exceptional Industry Leaders
  2. Elevate their thinking and position themselves to see + seize the right opportunities as they emerge
  3. Network with a global community of like-minded creatives
  4. Shatter self-limiting beliefs and activate greater potentials within them.
  5. Learn, Unlearn, Relearn how to think and THRIVE not just as a creative but also as a Business owner

Website for the Conference:

www.theabcconference.com

Contact: Email: [email protected]

Instagram:

@Gazmadu 

@Gazmadueducation

@Gazmadustudios

BellaNaija is a media partner for ABC Conference

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Dennis Isong: How to Access Federal Mortgage in Nigeria

Comet Nwosu: These Tips Will Help You Communicate More Effectively

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: Uncle Buba by Titilayo Olurin

Ermann Zannou Is Saving Lives With Stainless Steel Stoves – Here’s How
css.php