Events
Meet the Speakers defining decade of the Creative for the 2021 ABC Conference
The Art, business, and Creativity conference is a gathering of creatives across Africa. It is aimed at equipping and empowering creatives across Africa to enhance their skills, build an authentic body of work and thriving businesses so that they can impact their world with their distinct gifts and talents leading to a meaningful shift in the role creatives play in the transformation of Africa
The Conference is targeted at Creative Enthusiast and Business owners across different sectors (Photographers, Videographers, Hair Artists, Makeup Artist, Fashion Stylists..etc )
What We Intend To Achieve:
- Create an avenue for discussions that spans beyond just the technical know-how or skills so that Creatives become better business leaders
- Empower creatives across Africa to enhance their skills, build an authentic body of work, and thriving businesses so that they can impact their world with their distinct gifts and talents leading to a meaningful shift in the role creative play in the transformation of Africa.
- Equip creatives on how to train their minds to see and take advantage of new opportunities in the emerging decade whilst leveraging on existing assets.
- Help creatives understand the power of collaborations and consistent personal development as a winning strategy in the emerging decade.
- Help creatives to deal with Imposter Syndrome, Creative Block, and Lack of confidence.
- Understand the value of the work we do so that they are better positioned to build an authentic body of work that is meaningful and fulfilling
Convener: Yagazie Eguare
A Professional Photographer and Educator Equipping a generation of creative Leaders to grow successful businesses so that they can impact their world with their gift.
Conference Details:
Start Date : Nov 30, 2021
End Date: December 1st, 2021
Time: 9 am daily
Venue: Kairos Hub, Lekki Lagos State
Nature of Event: Hybrid
Expected Attendance: 50-70 participants onsite & up to 3000 participants online
Speakers Line Up:
Udo Okonjo– CEO Fine and Country West Africa, Dayo Adedayo – Photographer and Author, Bayo Omoboriowo – Photographer to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tolu Michaels – Personal Branding Strategist, Tomie Balogun – Founder, Twelve App, Debola Deji-Kurunmi– Founder, Immerse Coaching Company, John Obidi – Founder, HeadStart Africa, Paul Nilson – Photographer & Film-Maker and Isaac Emokpae– Visual Artist
Conference Fee:
Onsite Registration + Masterclasses ($99) https://paystack.com/pay/us0rhkrlgw
Online Registration + Masterclasses + ALL Replays ($25) https://paystack.com/pay/91-36gabrh
Online Registration ( Conference only) – $2 https://paystack.com/pay/lo20pydgqc
Benefits of attending the ABC conference
Participants get to:
- Get in the same room and be empowered by exceptional Industry Leaders
- Elevate their thinking and position themselves to see + seize the right opportunities as they emerge
- Network with a global community of like-minded creatives
- Shatter self-limiting beliefs and activate greater potentials within them.
- Learn, Unlearn, Relearn how to think and THRIVE not just as a creative but also as a Business owner
Website for the Conference:
Contact: Email: [email protected]
Instagram:
BellaNaija is a media partner for ABC Conference