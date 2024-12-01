Inspire to Excel by Abiola Inspires: Unlock Your Potential & Win $1,000 at the Launch Pad Segment

Abiola Inspires, a vibrant empowerment community led by the visionary Abiola Onalaja, invites you to an event like no other—“Inspire to Excel: Dream. Grow. Achieve.”

Dear aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals, mark your calendar—January 12th, 2025, is the date!

This highly anticipated event, themed Inspire to Excel: Dream. Grow. Achieve, is your ultimate chance to ignite your entrepreneurial journey, redefine your career goals, and unlock your full potential. Whether you’re looking to kick-start your entrepreneurial dreams, explore new career opportunities, or crave transformative growth, this is your moment to shine.

What to Expect at Inspire to Excel

This transformative experience brings together some of the brightest minds in business and leadership to share actionable insights, inspiration, and strategies for success. Prepare for a day packed with value, inspiration, and opportunities.

Game-Changing Insights & Strategies

Hear from some of the most brilliant minds in business, leadership, and personal development. Learn actionable strategies to increase your income, master goal setting, and thrive in today’s competitive landscape from:

Olumide Balogun (Director, Google West Africa )

(Director, ) Chioma Ikokwu (Founder, The Good Way Foundation )

(Founder, ) Tomie Balogun (Founder, Twelve.hq )

(Founder, ) Kunle Erinle (Founder, Skillpaddy )

(Founder, ) Olufunke Fajusigbe (Founder, Generation Next)

Jumpstart your dream project with $1,000 funding.

Do you have a groundbreaking idea or a dream project? Step into The Launch Pad segment for a chance to pitch your idea and win $1,000 to kickstart your vision. This is your opportunity to:

Attract the spotlight

Build confidence

Gain critical feedback from industry experts.

Empowerment Masterclasses

Participate in engaging sessions on topics like turning passion into profit, building resilience in business and life, and Faith-driven confidence for entrepreneurial success. You also get to connect with like-minded professionals, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs.

Ready to build relationships that can open doors to future collaborations and opportunities? Get ready to be inspired by Abiola herself as she shares her journey of faith, resilience, and success. Discover how to align your personal and professional goals with a higher purpose.

Reserve Your Spot Today

Seats are limited! Secure your spot now and take the first step toward building the life you’ve always envisioned. To get invited to Inspire to Excel, join the Abiola Inspires community by registering here.

To stay inspired and informed, follow @AbiolaInspires on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for event updates, speaker highlights, and empowering content. Let’s come together to unlock our potential, and truly Inspire to Excel. See you there!

