Movies & TV
Here’s How Stars Unleashed Their Inner Warriors at the “Labake Olododo” Premiere
The premiere of “Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord” was a visual spectacle, with Iyabo Ojo bringing her film to the big screen. Produced by Iyabo Ojo and directed by Biodun Stephen, the film tells the gripping story of a fearless woman navigating loyalty, power, and leadership, deeply rooted in Yoruba culture.
The star-studded cast includes Tayo Faniran, Muyiwa Ademola, Scarlet Gomez, Ibrahim Chatta, Bimbo Akintola, Layole Oyatogun, Lololade Okunsanya, Ayo Mogaji, Nkechi Blessing, Fola Tinubu, Fathia Balogun, Abeni Agbon, Broda Shaggi, Olarotimi Michael Fakunle, and Wumi Toriola.
With the theme “Unleash Your Inner Warrior,” the night’s premiere turned into a cinematic runway. The cast and guests fully embraced the theme, wearing regal traditional outfits and dramatic, armour-like accessories. The atmosphere was filled with strength, power, and glamour as everyone unleashed their inner warrior.
Check out how they brought the theme to life below.
Iyabo Ojo
Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie)
Mercy Aigbe
Funke Akindele
Toyin Abraham
Ruth Kadiri
Roseline Afije (Liquorose)
Priscilla Ojo
Chioma Ikokwu (Chioma Good Hair)
Scarlet Gomez
Wumi Toriola
Eyinju oluwa
