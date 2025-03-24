Connect with us

Here’s How Stars Unleashed Their Inner Warriors at the "Labake Olododo" Premiere

60 mins ago

The premiere of “Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord” was a visual spectacle, with Iyabo Ojo bringing her film to the big screen. Produced by Iyabo Ojo and directed by Biodun Stephen, the film tells the gripping story of a fearless woman navigating loyalty, power, and leadership, deeply rooted in Yoruba culture.

The star-studded cast includes Tayo Faniran, Muyiwa Ademola, Scarlet Gomez, Ibrahim Chatta, Bimbo Akintola, Layole Oyatogun, Lololade Okunsanya, Ayo Mogaji, Nkechi Blessing, Fola Tinubu, Fathia Balogun, Abeni Agbon, Broda Shaggi, Olarotimi Michael Fakunle, and Wumi Toriola.

With the theme “Unleash Your Inner Warrior,” the night’s premiere turned into a cinematic runway. The cast and guests fully embraced the theme, wearing regal traditional outfits and dramatic, armour-like accessories. The atmosphere was filled with strength, power, and glamour as everyone unleashed their inner warrior.

Check out how they brought the theme to life below.

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Mercy Aigbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Funke Akindele

Toyin Abraham

Ruth Kadiri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri)

Roseline Afije (Liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Priscilla Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Chioma Ikokwu (Chioma Good Hair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Scarlet Gomez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs Scarlet Gomes (@thescarletgomez)

Wumi Toriola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QUEEN LATEEFAH (@wumitoriola)

Eyinju oluwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eyinju oluwa (@kidbaby101)

 

