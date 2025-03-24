Connect with us

Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Her Birthday in Stunning Shades of Purple and Blue

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Birthdays with colourful outfits? Absolutely. Ruth Kadiri is celebrating her birthday wrapped in colour. The Nollywood queen, who turns 37 today, stuns in two striking looks: deep purple and ocean blue, each shade bringing its own energy.

For her first look, she wore a purple blazer dress, pairing it with sheer black tights and white pointed-toe heels. Then she switched things up with a flowing blue gown.

In her caption, she reflected on the things that have shaped her journey: dreaming, praying, and persevering.

Free things that were able to change my life: The ability to dream. The ability to pray. The ability to persevere. I bless God for the crown He’s bestowed on me, the heart He’s given me, and the chances He’s presented to me.

A new year, fresh blessings, and a celebration in style. Scroll down to see her stunning birthday looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri)

