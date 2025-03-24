Scoop
Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Her Birthday in Stunning Shades of Purple and Blue
Birthdays with colourful outfits? Absolutely. Ruth Kadiri is celebrating her birthday wrapped in colour. The Nollywood queen, who turns 37 today, stuns in two striking looks: deep purple and ocean blue, each shade bringing its own energy.
For her first look, she wore a purple blazer dress, pairing it with sheer black tights and white pointed-toe heels. Then she switched things up with a flowing blue gown.
In her caption, she reflected on the things that have shaped her journey: dreaming, praying, and persevering.
Free things that were able to change my life: The ability to dream. The ability to pray. The ability to persevere. I bless God for the crown He’s bestowed on me, the heart He’s given me, and the chances He’s presented to me.
A new year, fresh blessings, and a celebration in style. Scroll down to see her stunning birthday looks.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram