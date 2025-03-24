Funke Akindele’s Butterfly-Inspired Look Has Us In Awe

Funke Akindele showed up to Iyabo Ojo’s premiere in full butterfly splendour. Her dress, a swirl of peach, pink, and orange, looked like it had been plucked straight from a dreamy sunset. The structured bodice, drenched in sequins, set the stage for the real show: wing-like extensions that fanned out at the front and back, dripping with shimmering fringe.

She carried the theme all the way through. Multicoloured earrings, strappy heels with butterfly details at the back, and a beauty look that kept things radiant with glowing skin, defined bold eyes, and a soft lip shade that brings the whole look together.

And if the outfit wasn’t enough, the photos made sure to drive the fantasy home. Against a cloud-filled sunset, Funke looked like she belonged in a fairytale. Bold, whimsical, and absolutely breathtaking.

See her looks below