Funke Akindele’s Butterfly-Inspired Look Has Us In Awe

Here’s How Stars Unleashed Their Inner Warriors at the "Labake Olododo" Premiere

Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Her Birthday in Stunning Shades of Purple and Blue

Namibia Becomes First African Nation Led by Women in Top Three Roles

Osas Ighodaro Is Giving Main Character Energy in This Brown Leather Look

Pope Francis Is Out of the Hospital & His Message Is Full of Gratitude

She Slayed 23! Adebimpe Lateef’s Birthday Had Fashion, Love & Adedimeji’s Romantic Words

Against All Odds, Alma Asinobi Reaches All 7 Continents

#AMVCA2025: 'Seven Doors,' 'Lisabi' & 'Skeleton Coast' Top the Nominations | Full List Here

Lilian Afegbai, Tolu Bally & More Showed Up in Style for Ini Edo’s Father’s Funeral

If butterflies wore couture, they’d take notes from Funke Akindele’s breathtaking premiere look.

3 hours ago

Funke Akindele showed up to Iyabo Ojo’s premiere in full butterfly splendour. Her dress, a swirl of peach, pink, and orange, looked like it had been plucked straight from a dreamy sunset. The structured bodice, drenched in sequins, set the stage for the real show: wing-like extensions that fanned out at the front and back, dripping with shimmering fringe.

She carried the theme all the way through. Multicoloured earrings, strappy heels with butterfly details at the back, and a beauty look that kept things radiant with glowing skin, defined bold eyes, and a soft lip shade that brings the whole look together.

And if the outfit wasn’t enough, the photos made sure to drive the fantasy home. Against a cloud-filled sunset, Funke looked like she belonged in a fairytale. Bold, whimsical, and absolutely breathtaking.

See her looks below

