Namibia Becomes First African Nation Led by Women in Top Three Roles

For the first time in Namibia’s history, women hold the country’s three highest government positions. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Vice President Lucia Witbooi, and Speaker of the National Assembly Saara Kuugongelwa–Amadhila have made history, making Namibia the first African nation with women leading at this level.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was sworn in as Namibia’s first female president on 21 March, a significant milestone for the country. She previously served as vice president, stepping into the role in February 2024 following the passing of former President Hage Geingob.

Alongside her, Lucia Witbooi becomes the country’s second female vice president, while Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is the first woman to serve as Speaker of Parliament. Their leadership marks a new chapter for Namibia, one where women are at the helm of decision-making.

The shift extends beyond the presidency. Of the 14 ministers appointed by Nandi-Ndaitwah, more than 60% are women, holding key positions in finance, foreign affairs, health, education, and gender equality. This is the first time Namibia’s cabinet has had a female majority.

Her presidency, along with the historic appointments in her government, marks a turning point for Namibia and a powerful example of women leading at the highest levels of governance.

In a recent interview with BBC Africa, Nandi-Ndaitwah spoke about the challenges women face in leadership, particularly in male-dominated spaces. Responding to Nigerian Senator Natasha Akpoti–Uduaghan’s allegations of harassment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, she stated, “Women can also hold authority.”