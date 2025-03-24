Connect with us

News Scoop

Namibia Becomes First African Nation Led by Women in Top Three Roles

Literature News Promotions

Inked Memory Launches Legacy Journals to Help Families Preserve Their Stories

Events News Promotions

A Joyous Celebration of Family, Togetherness & Wholesome Goodness at the Quaker Family Moments Prize Presentation

Events News Promotions

Introducing the New Auto Insurance Platform Brought to You by Skydd

News Scoop

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Sworn In as Namibia’s First Female President

Movies & TV News Promotions

Make Every Watch Count: The Showmax Guide to Shared Viewing

Events News Promotions

Trailblazing Women Set to Be Honoured at Access Bank’s Power of 100 Event

Events News Promotions

Over 1,000 Attendees Join the Oriflame Wellosophy Fitness Party for a Day of Wellness

Features News Scoop

Does the President Have the Power to Suspend an Elected Governor? Read Our Conversation with Falz

Events News Promotions

Empowering Women, Celebrating Creativity: SHE Creates Debuts in Lagos

News

Namibia Becomes First African Nation Led by Women in Top Three Roles

Namibia is making history with a leadership shift that puts women at the forefront of governance.

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For the first time in Namibia’s history, women hold the country’s three highest government positions. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Vice President Lucia Witbooi, and Speaker of the National Assembly Saara KuugongelwaAmadhila have made history, making Namibia the first African nation with women leading at this level.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was sworn in as Namibia’s first female president on 21 March, a significant milestone for the country. She previously served as vice president, stepping into the role in February 2024 following the passing of former President Hage Geingob.

Alongside her, Lucia Witbooi becomes the country’s second female vice president, while Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is the first woman to serve as Speaker of Parliament. Their leadership marks a new chapter for Namibia, one where women are at the helm of decision-making.

The shift extends beyond the presidency. Of the 14 ministers appointed by Nandi-Ndaitwah, more than 60% are women, holding key positions in finance, foreign affairs, health, education, and gender equality. This is the first time Namibia’s cabinet has had a female majority.

Her presidency, along with the historic appointments in her government, marks a turning point for Namibia and a powerful example of women leading at the highest levels of governance.

In a recent interview with BBC Africa, Nandi-Ndaitwah spoke about the challenges women face in leadership, particularly in male-dominated spaces. Responding to Nigerian Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan’s allegations of harassment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, she stated, “Women can also hold authority.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC News Africa (@bbcafrica)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php