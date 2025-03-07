Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Sexual Harassment Allegations & a Controversial Suspension

Yesterday, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, was suspended from the Nigerian Senate for six months, a situation that has now caused uproar in the country. Recently, she filed a petition against Senate President, Godswill Akpadio on allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment. This petition was considered “dead on arrival” and she was suspended on the “violation of the Senate Standing Rules”.

We take a close look at the situation from tensions over seat arrangement to the suspension.

Tensions Over Senate Seat Rearrangement

Before her public accusation against the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan was already at odds with the leadership of the Senate. A reshuffle had taken place after some opposition lawmakers defected to the ruling party, leading to a rearrangement of Senate seating. As a result, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat was reassigned, a move she strongly resisted.

She argued that the relocation was unnecessary and unfair, raising concerns that it was a deliberate attempt to undermine her position. Her refusal to accept the change led to a confrontation with the Senate President, further escalating tensions between them.

The Sexual Harassment Allegation

On Friday, February 28, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan publicly accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassment. Speaking in an interview on Arise TV, she alleged that Akpabio had made inappropriate advances towards her during a courtesy visit in December 2023, even in the presence of her husband.

The accusation sparked immediate controversy. Within days, Akpabio’s wife, Ekaette Akpabio, filed two defamation lawsuits against Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding ₦350 billion in damages for what she described as emotional distress and reputational harm caused by the allegations.

Between February 28 and March 5, some senators publicly defended Akpabio, dismissing Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims. Among them was Senator Neda Imasuen, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

A Petition That Never Saw the Light of Day

Since her accusation was made on television and not through official Senate channels, Akpoti-Uduaghan took steps to formalise it. On Wednesday, March 5, she submitted a petition before the Senate, urging her colleagues to investigate her claims against Akpabio.

However, just hours after she filed the petition, the Senate dismissed it. Chairman of the Committee, Neda Imasuen (Edo South), ruled that the petition was “dead on arrival” and would not be entertained by the Senate. According to Senate rules, a senator cannot submit a petition signed by themselves. Senator Imasuen referred to Order 40, Subsection 4 of the Senate Standing Orders, which states that “no Senator will present to the Senate a petition signed by him or herself.”

The same day, the Senate voted to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, citing misconduct and actions that had allegedly brought the institution into disrepute.

Natasha’s Response

Despite the backlash and her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan has remained defiant, rejecting the Senate’s decision and vowing to continue representing her constituents. She issued a statement condemning the move, saying:

“Against the culture of silence, intimidation and victim-shaming; my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity. The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 and beyond.”

Public Reaction and Legal Concerns

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension has sparked widespread debate. Many Nigerians believe that her petition was dismissed too quickly, the Senate’s decision to suspend her raises concerns about due process, and an investigation into her allegations should have been conducted at the very least.

Former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili called it a “democratic aberration” and demanded a proper review of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims. “It is in our public interest that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition be urgently given the seriousness it deserves to defend the institutional integrity of our Senate,” she wrote on X.

*Letter to the Nigerian Senate* The Petition of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Must Be Independently Investigated and Openly Discussed in a Public Hearing that the Accused Does Not Preside. Two Demands: 1. Swiftly Appoint an Independent Investigator on the Petition of… pic.twitter.com/rdUkDoR7uU — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 6, 2025

Check out some reactions below:

The Nigerian Senate committee on ethics has shown it is unable to carry out its functions Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan raised a petition on alleged abuse of office, sexual harassment, and obstruction of legislative duties. Yet, she is the one getting suspended — Moe (@Mochievous) March 6, 2025

The injustice shall not be sustained- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan @NatashaAkpoti She stood on business and she will not stand alone!!! The battle line has been drawn!!! Equity and justice will always trump tyranny and injustice.

It just takes time!!!! pic.twitter.com/2jDABDHJnT — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 6, 2025

I STAND WITH NATASHA AKPOTI

I hope I do not stand alone. I am deeply ashamed of the Nigerian Senate @NGRSenate for the six months suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan @NatashaAkpoti. “Why do victims avoid reporting workplace sexual harassment and assaults in Nigeria?”… pic.twitter.com/ufZsCaX7fq — Nigerian Doctor (@Nigerian_Doctor) March 7, 2025

This thing happening to Senator Natasha Akpoti is dangerous for women’s rights in Nigeria. Nigerians do not fully comprehend the scale of abuse this is opening doors to. But again, Nigerians lack foresight and when results pour in, una go start “But how did we get here?” yarns. — 4 (@ProbablyDafe) March 6, 2025

I just hope Senator Natasha Akpoti remembers that lots of Nigerians fully support her and that regardless of outcome her name is etched in history for having the temerity to speak up against a powerful Senate President backed by the forces that be… She’ll always be a Hero🐐 — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) March 6, 2025

We must be grateful to Senator @NatashaAkpoti for giving us this important #Moment – whatever the outcome of the whole saga might be. Her #courage is helping to expose the rather dark underbelly of one of Nigeria’s highest institutions. A new Senate Order must be an outcome! pic.twitter.com/6UtffJkfIH — Remi Sonaiya (@oluremisonaiya) March 6, 2025

Senator Natasha Akpoti’s case sets a dangerous precedent for how workplace and sexual harassment issues are handled in the future. This is not a political issue, it’s everyone’s business. And it’s painfully ironic that this is unfolding just around International Women’s Day. — Efe Johnson (@theefejohnson) March 6, 2025

They switched off Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s mic when she tried to speak at the Senate, yet….. No Labour Party, PDP or APC senator, both male and female, could stand up to say this is wrong! We don’t have a country. pic.twitter.com/MmHiNlVzNT — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) March 6, 2025

“This Injustice Will Not Be Sustained”

…were some of the final words by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. She has vowed to pursue justice.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and bring you updated stories.